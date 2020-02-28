Sultan: An old-school punishment with a Hollywood twist

1 of 4

The Evers family had some fun after a punishment designed to teach their children not to slam their bedroom door, re-creating scenes from movies including “Titanic” and “Monsters, Inc.”Photos courtesy of Sam Evers

The Evers family had some fun after a punishment designed to teach their children not to slam their bedroom door.Photos courtesy of Sam Evers

The Evers family had some fun after a punishment designed to teach their children not to slam their bedroom door.Photos courtesy of Sam Evers

The Evers family had some fun after a punishment designed to teach their children not to slam their bedroom door.Photos courtesy of Sam Evers

SLAM!The boys had done it again. They ran upstairs and slammed the bedroom door behind them. Kenny and Sam Evers of Ballwin decided this was enough. They were tired of reminding their sons Zach, 11, and Tyler, 9, to stop making so much noise with that door.So Kenny silently walked upstairs and took the door to the boys’ shared bedroom off the hinges. The parents had threatened to do it before, but their words clearly hadn’t sunk in. Their older son, Gavin, 13, never had a problem closing his bedroom door quietly, but the slamming had become a habit with their two middle sons, and it often woke their toddler, Bella.Initially, Zach shrugged it off.“Oh, I don’t care,” he said to his father. A couple of days went by. He told his dad that it was kind of annoying not to have a door.“I bet,” Kenny said. “Do you want it back?”Nope, his son replied.A couple of more days passed, and Zach came back with another request, “Can I put up a sheet where my door was?”“Well, you can’t slam a sheet, so go ahead,” his father said. Within a few more days, Zach had had enough.“Can I please have my door back? We will never slam it again.”The door went back up, and the lesson, even now, a couple of months later, seems to have stuck, their parents say. It’s a punishment that’s been around for generations, and many parents swear by its effectiveness.I reached out to Katherine Reynolds Lewis, author of “The Good News About Bad Behavior: Why Kids Are Less Disciplined Than Ever — And What to Do About It,” to get her take on this approach. Reynolds, who has also been a parent educator for years, asked me to consider the purpose of discipline. The goal is not just to make kids behave, she said, but to make them active participants in how to get along and live considerately with others. She cited the four Rs required to transform punishment into learning: Related, the consequence should be related to the action; Revealed in advance; Reasonable in scope; and Respectfully delivered.In this particular case, she suggested the parents could have implemented this approach by asking the children to brainstorm ways to help them remember to stop slamming the door and what possible consequences would be.“Does anyone have an idea on how to have less slamming,” she suggested. “When (children) have a voice and buy in, they see themselves as actors with responsibility … and that is the goal we want,” Reynolds said. Some kids will simply respond they will “try harder” to make whatever changes the parent wants. That’s not a good enough answer, Reynolds said. The parent should help the child break down into small concrete steps what “trying harder” looks like in action. She advocates “a total change in mindset” about punishment that moves from fixing one problematic behavior to building lifelong social skills through collaboration.“It’s not that the (punishment) is necessarily bad,” she said. “It’s how you arrive at it.”This sounds great in theory and the type of parenting I aspire to. But sometimes you’re exhausted and just need the door to stop slamming. I get that, too.It was the Everses’ next move that took this punishment to another level. About an hour after the door was removed, Sam had an idea. They put the door on the coffee table, and she and her husband re-created the lifeboat scene from “Titanic.”“You can see Zach in the background (of the picture) with a look on his face, ‘That’s our door,’” she said. They also re-created scenes from “Monsters Inc.,” “Frozen” and “The Parent Trap” with the door as the pivotal prop.Even the two who had just lost their door privileges eventually got into the re-enactments, she said. Tyler ran upstairs to bring his father his robe to wear for the “Monsters Inc.” scene.A week later, he closed the door behind him.Quietly.

You’re not alone in your parenting struggles. Subscribe for unlimited access to the Post-Dispatch for less than the cost of getting a sitter on a Friday night.

Louise “Weezie” Zdellar recently turned 104 and reflected on the changes she’s seen in St. Louis in her lifetime.

It’s funny how the teenage brain will reject feedback from a parent but is willing to consider it from an outsider.

A Missouri couple discovered something unexpected at the first-ever Super Bowl — a chance at love.

Dr. Randy Williams dropped off a book he wanted me to read. I read it. And have a few questions for him.