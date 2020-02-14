Sultan: Advice from anyone but your parents

Aisha Sultan with Andrea Perez, a student honored by the Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis

The organizer of the event I was covering rushed over when I entered and said one of the students there claimed to know me.“She says you changed her life,” Debra Kennard, a board member of the Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis, said.I had no idea who she was talking about. I followed her through the crowd of about 300 people gathered to recognize students who had benefited from the nonprofit organization hosting the event. As soon as I saw Andrea Perez’s mother, there was no hesitation. (Perez asked me not to use her parents’ names.)“Oh my God!” I shrieked as I threw my arms around her mom. It had been several years since we’d seen one another. When my children were younger and needed constant chauffeuring, she would come over once a month to help me keep up with household chores. Over the years, we had developed a friendship. Her children were only a few years older than mine, and she reminded me of my own mom — an immigrant woman working incredibly hard for her family.Her English was still improving, but we spoke that common language of parental worry and angst. She was particularly concerned about Andrea, then a junior in high school. Her daughter was smart but more interested in spending time with her boyfriend and hanging out with friends, she told me. My eldest child/aunty instinct kicked into overdrive.“Let me talk to her,” I said. Her mom promised to bring her over soon for a heart-to-heart. True to her word, she showed up with a teenager who seemed mildly annoyed at the prospect of being lectured to by a stranger. Fair enough. What teenager wouldn’t be?I told her that I was also the oldest child of working-class immigrant parents and how hard it had been growing up in a nearly all-white, affluent community. Andrea’s attitude immediately changed.“That was the first time I talked to someone who I could relate to like that,” she said. Looking back, she admits that she had been far more concerned with fitting in with her white peers than her education. Her GPA from her first couple of years of high school was around a 2.0. I told her she was capable of better. It’s funny how the teenage brain will reject this kind of feedback from a parent but is willing to consider it from an outsider.I advised Andrea to ask the counselor if she could enroll in Missouri’s A-plus program that gives qualified students an opportunity to earn two free years at community college after graduation. She took our conversation to heart. She ended her senior year with a 3.5 GPA and met all the requirements for the A-plus scholarship. She would be the first person in her family to go to college.A month before her classes were scheduled to start, the community college contacted her and told her she was not eligible for the grant because of her Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status. Republicans in the state passed legislation that required public colleges to charge DACA students international student fees. She had to come up with $4,000 to attend that semester. Her mother picked up more houses to clean in an already-packed schedule. Her father took on additional hours of lawn care.Andrea studied hard, applied for scholarships and transferred to Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, which allows DACA students to pay in-state tuition. She plans to graduate next year with a degree in sociology and apply to law school.I was touched that Andrea remembered that conversation in my living room from nearly six years ago. But we know who changed Andrea’s life.Her parents’ sacrifices and love changed her life. A scholarship changed her life. Her own persistence and hard work changed her life.“Can you imagine how proud I am,” her mom said to me when we hugged that night I unexpectedly reconnected with her.Yes, I can imagine.

You’re not alone in your parenting struggles. Subscribe for unlimited access to the Post-Dispatch for less than the cost of getting a sitter on a Friday night.

The Scholarship Foundation has awarded $96 million in interest-free loans and grants to almost 12,000 students in the St. Louis area seeking higher education.

Aisha Sultan with Andrea Perez, a student honored by the Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis