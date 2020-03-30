🔥Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Explains Lingering Joker’s And Harley Quinn Question🔥

David Ayer’s Suicide Squad hit theaters back in 2016, to mixed response. While it made money and ultimately won an Academy Award for its makeup, it failed to really resonate with audiences and critics. One of the biggest points of contention seems to be the handling of Jared Leto’s Joker, who was a tertiary presence in the blockbuster. And now Ayer answered a lingering question about those baby clothes that Mr. J was in possession of during the movie.

While much of Jared Leto’s Joker ended up on the cutting room floor in Suicide Squad’s theatrical cut, the scenes that did make it in inspired some questions. One shot in particular saw Joker on the floor surrounded by a circle of weapons. Just beyond the weapons are a series of baby clothes, leading to countless theories about where he and Harley might have gotten them. Now David Ayer has cleared things up on Twitter after being asked by a fan. Check it out below.

No it’s more innocent. Harley wanted a normal family with Joker hence the baby in her vision. I figured she would have endlessly pestered Mr. J about having a kid. So he had Mr. Frost buy some onesies. The circle represents how he sees Harley. https://t.co/EGQCMiWFbo— David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) March 29, 2020

Well, that clears things up. It looks like Harley and Joker didn’t go on some horrifying baby killing spree before the events of Suicide Squad. On the contrary, the baby outfits seen in the Joker’s hideout were likely brought by the pair in order to make Harley’s hopes of starting a family.

David Ayer shot down a popular Suicide Squad theory on Twitter, revealing the far more innocent nature of the movie’s baby clothes. It all has to do with Harley Quinn’s love for her puddin’, and the idea that they might have kids one day. Although anyone who has seen Birds of Prey has been able to watch how that particular relationship panned out in the end.

Harley’s dreams of happiness and family with Joker were teased in Suicide Squad’s third act. Enchantress enters the minds of the titular team of villains, offering them their inner most fantasy. While Deadshot wanted to kill Batman, Harley saw she and Joker at home with a family. As such, it makes sense that she might have sprung for some baby clothes at some point during their ill-fated relationship.

The explanation given by David Ayer is sure to be a relief to DC fans who saw Birds of Prey either in theaters or via video on demand. Margot Robbie’s femme fatale was the true star of Cathy Yan’s female centric blockbuster, as we got a deeper glimpse into her twisted psyche. Harley going around killing babies before Suicide Squad would be in stark juxtaposition to the character who teamed up with the good guys in order to save Cassandra Cain.

It should be interesting to see what come next for Harley, and whether Jared Leto’s Joker ever returns to the DC Extended Universe. Margot Robbie will play her signature DC character for the third time in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. It’s currently unclear if Cassandra Cain is set to appear as well, considering they went into business together at the end of Birds of Prey. Fans are also holding out hope for Gotham City Sirens to come to fruition, and bring Poison Ivy into the DCEU.

Birds of Prey is currently available via digital on demand, while The Suicide Squad is expected to hit theaters on August 6th, 2021.