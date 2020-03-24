🔥Suffolk house's clever 'gull's wing' roof blends into the landscape🔥

When the trench for the ground-source heat pump flooded and had to be re-dug, and when they both got stuck knee-deep in mud and had to SOS their builder to rescue them, Ben Baglio and Richard Wilson must have struggled to remember what had possessed them to put a new house on a flood plain, albeit in lovely Aldeburgh, Suffolk.

Then they were reminded — by the sparkling sunrise views across the tidal River Alde, where wild swans and curlews busy themselves as it widens and loops seaward.

Publisher-turned-ceramicist Ben, 56, and Richard, 41, once a lawyer, now an archivist, have finally achieved the dream, owning both a London flat and a country house in commuting distance.

Ben’s got a studio in the Suffolk house for throwing clay, while Richard works mainly in London, but has a tiny office under the eaves of their new home.

Our coastal home: Richard Wilson, Ben Baglio and Henry the beagle in Suffolk (David Butler)

TAKING A RISK

They bought a dilapidated Thirties house at the end of 2012, aiming to knock it down. It was a risky strategy, for even though planners in this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty encourage exceptional designs, neighbours have opinions, too, and plans have to be passed.

Original house in 2012: £1.15 million

Build and interior design: £1,021,000

​Value now (estimate): £3 million

When the pair met in 2001, Ben was living in the old Suffolk market town of Saxmundham, near the famous Snape Maltings concert hall and two hours from London by train. Richard worked in London so they bought a flat in Marylebone and went to and fro.

But by 2011, they’d outgrown their country home. Richard’s very tall, Ben says: “We didn’t want any more low beams or small rooms. We wanted a big living room, a big kitchen-diner, space for guest rooms, and a studio.”

After months of disappointing house hunting, the idea of a new house, “where you can have what you really want”, took hold.

“Who wouldn’t buy that view?”

That same year, Richard spotted a two-storey house surrounded by scrubby trees and ripe for demolition but it was too expensive. In 2012 it resurfaced and was cheaper.

They visited, and then Meredith Bowles of award-winning Cambridge-based Mole Architects came along, saw the site’s beauty and encouraged them to buy.

BOLD DESIGN

Bowles did several sketches, of which the boldest leapt out: long and low, with a zinc roof that curved up at one end to hold a bedroom looking towards the river.

He called the shape a gull’s wing, enhanced by soft grey zinc and white-painted bricks, on a timber frame, with a low roof line to fit planning rules.

After a flood risk assessment, Bowles designed the new home on a hillock set a little way from the original plot. Its baseline would be metres higher than the old house and five metres above sea-level, so even in a freak flood the house would stay dry.

With such meticulous planning, there was no problem with insurance.

However, the new position was nearer the site boundary, which caused an objection, so it went to a planning committee — and passed in September 2013.

Long and low: the house has a zinc roof that soars at one end to hold a bedroom looking to the river (David Butler)

Then, having been told that there hadn’t been a flood since 1953, that December it happened again. The ancient flood defences failed and water came up to the old house.

The Environment Agency decided not to rebuild the defences, but to allow a tidal marsh to develop. Richard and Ben weren’t worried because their new design took flooding into account.

FLOOD-PROOF AND BEAUTIFUL

The old house was demolished in August 2014 “in a day”, says Ben. The timber frame of the new place, made off-site, went up in December, and the house was finished in September 2015.

Today, the white house nests on the land like a preening gull. Big windows down its southern flank welcome ever-changing views and maximise solar gain.

Underfloor-heated recycled floor tiles make the ground level inviting and practical. The great central room with its soaring eaves, modern furniture and ceramics is a symphony of changing river light.

Down a few oak steps, the kitchen-diner enjoys river views through more huge windows, while its terrazzo floor is bespoke and resembles a bird’s breast feathers.

At the other end of the house, two guest bedrooms have full-length mirrors that open to walk-in wardrobes. Bespoke shutters on vertical slit windows allow or hide the view.

Up oak stairs, the master suite has jaw-dropping views of water and sky. It also has a mix of glamour and simplicity that’s hard to beat.

A symphony of changing river light: the great central room, with soaring eaves, modern furniture and ceramics. This tall, airy space is warmed by underfloor heating (David Butler)

Lined with stained oak, the bed faces a huge picture window. An airy bathroom is open to the bedroom but out of eyeline from the bed. And a walk-in dressing room keeps life clutter-free.

Snug in its landscape, thought shows in every detail of this house. From natural materials to a soft colour palette, it fits the wishes of its owners — even Henry the beagle.

Between house and river, a reed bed has sprung up, rippling in the wind. “You look at it all now, and think, Oh my God, who wouldn’t buy that view,” says Ben.

At one with nature: view of the reed bed that has sprung up between house and river, rippling in the wind (David Butler)

GET THE LOOK

Architect: Meredith Bowles at Mole Architects

Interior design: by Elaine Williams at Interior Couture

Garden design: by Todd Longstaffe-Gowan

Builders: Norfolk-based Willow Builders

Bespoke joinery and carpentry: by Laki

Heat-exchange system: by Kensa

Windows: by Fineline and Velfac

Reclaimed Portuguese floor tiles: from Charles Howey

Oak flooring: by Havwoods

Terrazzo kitchen floor: by Stone Technique

Encaustic bathroom floor tiles: by Fired Earth www.firedearth.com and Bert and May

Bespoke paints: Papers and Paints

Serge Mouille large sconce wall lamp: from suppliers such as Holloways of Ludlow

Egg hanging chair: from Skandium

Porcelain wall installation: from Valeria Nascimento

Woven wall hangings: by Rita Parniczky

Sofa, chairs and red Hans Wegner Papa Bear chair and footstool: from The Modern Warehouse

Pendant lamps above kitchen island: by Apparatus

Handmade rug in master bedroom: by Niki Jones

Ceramics: Ben Baglio