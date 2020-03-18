🔥Suffering from cabin fever? Here are 11 shows to halt the FOMO while self-isolating🔥

To slow the spread of coronavirus, a lot of us have found ourselves in self-isolation. It’s the right thing to do, but you don’t even have to be the busiest person in the world to find the change in pace a little startling.

Now that you’ve got a surplus of free time in light of all your plans being cancelled, you might find yourself feeling a little cabin fever-y.

But fear not. We’ve compiled a list of escapist, globe-trotting television to distract you from the confines of your home and take your mind off of things…

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Part-cooking show, part-travelogue, Samin Nosrat’s series will inspire even the most apprehensive wannabe chef.

With her calming voice and inspiring can-do attitude, Nosrat arrives with a simple principle: Anyone can cook great food – if they master using the four title ingredients properly.

The four episodes then take you on a global, culinary journey as she details (with a shopping trip, experts and recipes) the importance of each one, with stop offs in Japan, Italy and even her mother’s house. Available to stream on Netflix.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father

Trip: Father and son Michael and Jack Whitehall are back with new travel tales (Netflix)

This does what it says on the tin: Jack Whitehall and his father travel the world, with their clashing personalities – Jack, affable and inspired, his father less so – making for a very entertaining dynamic.

Not only does this show act as a compelling travel series as Whitehall and his dad visit exotic locations in Europe and Southeast Asia, but it also offers some much-needed comedy escapism for your long evenings inside. Available to stream on Netflix.

Dark Tourist

This Netflix original thankfully won’t make you long to be out of your house – in fact, you might find yourself feeling grateful to be somewhere comfortable. New Zealand journalist David Farrier fronts this series, looking at the most twisted and disturbing destinations around the world that people genuinely choose to visit.

The range of destinations in fascinating, with Farrier visiting everything from radiation wastelands to serial killer tours to live exorcisms.

Our Planet

Ah, David. You’re just who we need to soothe our nerves in these current times. What better way to spend your time inside by marvelling at the wonder of our natural world, particularly at a time when humans, by nature of staying home, are probably polluting less than normal.

With all manner of terrains and wildlife covered, Our Planet is a clarion call to conserve our extraordinary natural world – as well as eight hours of majestic, beautifully shot escapism. Available to stream on Netflix.

Comedians of the World

The news can be stressful at times, and we all need to release tension with a good laugh.

Netflix has a wealth of comedy specials, but Comedians of the World provides the novelty of collating stand-up routines from the world’s funniest people across the globe.

Once you’re done sampling the comedic genius there, check out this rundown of Britain’s best comedians who have stand-up routines available to stream online.

Night on Earth

Do you ever find yourself awake in the middle of the night, thinking about the fact that miles away, in the middle of the ocean, there’s probably a whale, just… swimming? Nope? Just me? Good.

This new Netflix nature series takes a look at our natural world at a time we rarely get to see it in – nighttime. Using cutting-edge technology such as night-vision and thermal cameras to capture stunning insights into the lives of wildlife in darkness, this series is nothing short of mind-blowing.

Plus, it’s all narrated by the honeyed tones of actress Samira Wiley, saying things like; “we have always been strangers to the night,” which will no doubt strike a chord as, at 1: 37am, you press play on the next episode, while outside – unbeknownst to you – a fox rips into your food waste bin.

Asian Provocateur

UK comedy treasure Romesh Ranganathan fronts this series in which he returns to his ancestral home of Sri Lanka, hoping to learn more about his parent’s country.

The show’s humour is drawn both from Ranganathan’s mother’s admonishments (she calls him a “coconut” – brown on the outside, white on the inside) and from the comedian’s inherent awkwardness as he travels around the country, completely out of his comfort zone.

But there’s also a significant emotional core to the show, particularly for viewers who might see themselves in the show’s timeless theme of cultural displacement. Available on Netflix.

Secrets of Great British Castles

Ever seen a castle and wished the walls could talk? History buffs will find plenty to get lost in in Secrets of Great British Castles. Historian Dan Jones delves into the thousands of years of history behind some of Britain’s most significant castles, which, if our current times stress you out, could serve as a worthy reminder that Britain has always been completely crazy. Available on Netflix.

Chef’s Table

Sick of pesto pasta? While away your hours with Chef’s Table, in which chefs divulge their best-kept secrets of cooking. It’s food television at its finest, serving healthy helpings of food porn while also offering a window into the compelling characters behind some of the world’s best recipes. Available on Netflix.

Selling Sunset

Highbrow it isn’t but Selling Sunset is escapist TV at its finest. Produced by the creators of The Hills, the property-porn-meets-reality-show follows the glamorous ‘realtors’ (that’s estate agents to you and me) helping Hollywood millionaires find not-so-humble abodes.

The Oppenheim Group – who are currently selling Orlando Bloom’s bachelor pad, in case you’ve got cash to splash – are at the centre of it all, with the staff providing no shortage of (ridiculous) drama.

Then there are the properties themselves. All stunning, they range from apparently modest houses worth a measly $1 million to a Beverly Hills super mansion with an asking price of over $40m. Snooping around them is the perfect antidote to being stuck inside your own flat. Available on Netflix.

Ugly Delicious

If the prospect of eating tinned food during the next few weeks of isolation is sending you over the edge, then Ugly Delicious may just be the food porn you need.

Hosted by award-winning chef David Chang, the Netflix series is part travelogue, part history lesson, part recipe – and entirely nourishing as he looks at some of the world’s best-loved food in all their glory.

Particularly fascinating episodes include the mouth-watering look at what constitutes ‘authentic’ pizza, the deep-dive into the variety of Indian cuisines beyond the generic ‘curries’, and an eye-opening exploration of the racism that fuelled the sales of soul food and fried chicken.

With 12 episodes on the menu and plenty of variety to choose from, Ugly Delicious is a delectable televisual feast that you won’t feel guilty bingeing on.