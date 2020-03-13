Easter brings the promise of longer days and warmer weather as the clocks spring forward. It is also a good time to plot a leisurely getaway.

Here are some options for the Easter holidays in beautiful parts of the UK and Europe where you can make the most of the great outdoors.

Cornwall: Orlagh, Whitsand Bay

Sleeps two

A wonderfully romantic retreat, Orlagh is a Nordic-style beach house built with lashings of style and tucked into the South Cornish cliffs above Whitsand Bay.

Scramble down to the three-mile beach, tour the art galleries of Fowey or walk the coastal path before cosying up in the hot tub for an Easter Day view to remember.

From £1,925 for a three-night weekend or £2,550 for a week over April 10 through Unique Homestays (uniquehomestays.com; 01637 88118).

Culls Cottage

Cotswolds: Culls Cottage, Southrop, Gloucestershire

Sleeps six in three bedrooms

Between Oxford and Cirencester, both perfect for day trips, Culls Cottage is a historic 1670 Cotswolds property with thoroughly modern eco-features — its loaded awards cupboard includes a Gold for Green Tourism from Visit England.

There are stone floors, inglenook fireplaces, contemporary bathrooms, well-equipped kitchens and the owner is married to a wine consultant, so expect some interesting books, too.

Pretty Southrop village has good gastropubs and Culls Cottage is well-located for country walks and days out at Burford, Lechlade and Blenheim Palace.

A week from April 10 is £1,467 through Premier Cottages (premiercottages.co.uk; 07680 337763).

Maberly

Devon: Maberly, Kingsbridge

Sleeps up to 12 in seven bedrooms

Celebrate four centuries of history in this gorgeous Devon house, now carefully upgraded and finished in calming shades of grey and soft purple.

The one-acre gardens with wildflower beds include space for a competitive game of croquet, while watersports fans will find sailing boats and paddle boarding on the Kingsbridge Estuary.

Treat yourself to some of Devon’s finest seafood restaurants, or visit local vineyards and the Salcombe gin distillery.

A week’s stay from April 10 is £5,350 through Unique Homestays (as before).

Villa Ambrosio

Corfu: Villa Ambrosio

Sleeps six in three bedrooms

All-white perfection is found at Villa Ambrosio in the chic northeast of Corfu, an hour’s drive from Corfu Town.

Designed by a Norman Foster-trained architect, the villa combines elegant Venetian images with traditional Corfiot touches including an open fireplace.

Open-plan and airy inside and with a garden, swimming pool and its very own mooring outside, it provides dreamy Greek island living.

A week’s stay from April 8 is £3,550 through Bright Blue Villas (brightbluevillas.com).

Villa in Arenal d’en Castell

Menorca​: Villa in Arenal d’en Castell

Sleeps six in three bedrooms

Menorca might be the quietest Balearic Island but it is a runaway favourite with young families for its safe beaches and peaceful countryside.

Half an hour from the airport on the north coast, this recently restored three-bedroom townhouse has a prime beachfront location at the heart of a wide bay.

There’s golf 10 minutes away and Puerto Addaya marina is within five minutes.

A week at Easter is £690 through Engel & Völkers, Mahon (engelvoelkers.com/es-es/menorca).

Le Mas de Chabran

France: Le Mas de Chabran, Provence

Sleeps 16 in eight bedrooms

At the foot of the Alpilles mountains and encircled by olive trees and vineyards, Le Mas de Chabran is an artfully renovated 18th-century Provençal house with bags of charm and elegance.

Super-sized beds, curved vaulted ceilings and fireplaces make this a fabulous French home.

There’s a heated pool in the lavish gardens, while further afield you’re close to Avignon, ideal for the airport and train station, and well-placed for cycling, hiking and exploring the beautiful local villages.

Available from April 5-13 and April 15-27 for £15,500 a week through Villa Collective (villacollective.com).