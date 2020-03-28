Style guru mixes old and new in Benton Park West townhouse

1 of 7

The main floor of the home is open from the living room to the dining area and kitchen. The walls are all painted a neutral gray with pops of color in art and accessories. The custom-upholstered sofa came from Nistenhaus design. That company also created the blown-up and reversed blueprint of the house that hangs above.

Lenker found these antique church doors at the Hill Antique Market and leaned them up against the exposed brick wall of the master bedroom. A painting of a pair of vultures by local artist Jeff Kapfer hangs above a large velvet chair in the corner. The lamp is from West Elm.

The first-floor powder room is Gucci themed and features limited-edition Gucci Tiger Face wallpaper as well as wall-mounted Gucci boxes used for storage.

Long, green velvet curtains from Ikea add drama and keep out light in the master bedroom. The bed is from Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. Highly organized, Lenker created a wall display of his vast shoe collection with Ikea wire racks.

A large, round dining table from Nistenhaus design is matched with smoke-colored ghost chairs from Gilt Group. The antique brass candelabra came from an old church.

Lenker designed this tall, elegant bar shelf and had it custom made out of wood and glass by his friend John Hansen. The legs can be removed and relocated to make it horizontal as well.

The 1928-built home was once a two-family and was converted to a single residence by local developer Deryl Brown of Landis Signature Homes. Per Benton Park’s historic preservation guidelines, both front doors had to remain intact. Photo by Hillary Levin, [email protected]

As an independent image consultant formerly working in the couture bridal industry, Logan Lenker has a clearly defined sense of style with a unique attention to detail, both in fashion and home décor. After years of loft-living downtown, Lenker purchased a rehabbed 1928 townhouse in Benton Park West in 2018 and has spent the past two years putting his signature on it.“I figured it was a blank canvas,” he says.Originally a two-family building, the home was converted to a single residence and fully remodeled, by local developer Deryl Brown of Landis Signature Homes. Aside from the dark-stained original hardwood floors and high ceilings, the interior is all new. The first floor is opened up from front to back, the kitchen and bathrooms (two and a half) are newly remodeled and a coat of light gray paint keeps things neutral throughout. Even the exposed brick walls leading up the stairs and in the master bedroom are newly installed, tuck-pointed interior brick.After touring about 25 properties in various city neighborhoods with his real-estate-agent best friend, Lenker hesitantly went to look at this property at her urging and was instantly attracted to its simple, modern design.“I like clean lines and don’t like too much color other than accents,” Lenker says. With his parents living in nearby Lafayette Square and his employer at the time across the river in Illinois, the neighborhood also offered easy access to the highways and other parts of the city.Lenker moved from a loft that was only 815 square feet to the townhouse, which offers more than 1,000 square feet on each floor, so some new furnishings were a necessity.“I designed and styled it based on things I found both locally and across the country,” he says. “I have a very keen sense of what I want. I like mixing old and new.”His close friends Michael Wyrock and Justin Maine of Nistenhaus Design provided general guidance and some sourcing as well. Lenker purchased his large, round dining table and custom upholstered sofa from them, among other furnishings. They also took a blueprint Lenker had of the house, blew it up and reversed it to black to create a personal piece of art to hang over the sofa.

Logan Lenker is a big fan of the singer Rihanna. This painting sits at the entry to his converted duplex.Photo by Hillary Levin, [email protected]

Hillary Levin

Pieces by various local artists bring in pops of color, including a close-up portrait of Rihanna, Lenker’s favorite pop singer, painted by Chris Burbach, and a painting of a pair of vultures against a bright yellow background by Jeff Kapfer.Other furnishings are an eclectic mix of modern antiques and new pieces from retailers like Gilt Groupe, West Elm and Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. In the living room, Lenker took a long, narrow, marble-topped coffee table purchased at South Jefferson Mid-Century Modern and topped it with a 36-inch machine blade saw affixed to foot forms that came from Brown Shoe.“How I shop is I just go looking and if something catches my eye, I take a measurement, come home and figure out where I can put it,” says Lenker.Other items are family heirlooms, such as a coffee table made from an LL Bean Maine lobster trap his parents purchased on their honeymoon and various blue antique glass jars and vases belonging to his great grandmother.The first-floor powder room may be the most blatant expression of Lenker’s personality, with several walls and the ceiling covered in limited-edition Gucci Tiger Face wallpaper, a nod to his love of high fashion. Repurposed Gucci boxes hang on the walls, providing added storage, and a stylish Gucci backpack serves as “art” above the toilet.

A pair of vintage, reupholstered chrome chairs from the 1970s face a coffee table made from an LL Bean Maine lobster trap that Lenker’s parents bought on their honeymoon 40 years ago.Photo by Hillary Levin, [email protected]

Hillary Levin

Upstairs, Lenker has a guest room, a home office and a spacious master bedroom, as well as two full baths. While the rest of the space is bathed in light, he has intentionally kept the master bedroom dark, covering the windows with heavy, green velvet drapes from Ikea. Paired with a bed from Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, they make a dramatic statement.Lenker enjoys entertaining friends in his new home. For his housewarming party, he wrapped the kitchen’s large center island bar in brown paper to create a giant charcuterie board. The open floor plan makes for easy gatherings. He has also made friends with neighbors and has grown to appreciate the quiet street.“I like the charm of the neighborhood,” he says. “I love being able to design a newly redone house with old and new elements.”

Logan Lenker lives in a converted duplex to single family home in Benton Park, photographed Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, [email protected]

Hillary Levin

Logan LenkerAge • 33Occupation • Independent image consultantHome • Benton Park WestFamily • Logan lives alone, but his parents live nearby in Lafayette Square

