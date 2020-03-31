🔥Stunning shortlisted images from the Sony World Photography Awards🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The World Photography Organisation has revealed its shortlist for this year’s 2020 Sony World Photography Awards – and the entries are captivating.

The winners were originally set to be announced at a London ceremony on April 16, but given we’re in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, this has been pushed back until June 9, where each winner will receive a cut from the $60,000 prize fund.

The exhibition of the images, which was scheduled to be held at London’s Somerset House from April 17 to May 4, has also been cancelled as organisers look for alternative dates to run the exhibition.

In a statement, the organisation said: “The World Photography Organisation and Sony appreciate the huge impact this will have on our community of photographers and are working hard behind the scenes to bring you a varied programme of online events.

“The World Photography Organisation will be reaching out to all photographers recognised in this year’s awards and together create content which celebrates their work.”

Currently in its 13th year, the finalists and shortlist for the Sony World Photography Awards has been selected from the 345,000 entries submitted from 203 countries and territories.

The categories in the professional competition include architecture, creative, discovery, documentary, environment, landscape, natural world & wildlife, portraiture, sport and still life.

A finalist in the discovery category (Massimo Gurrieri/2020 Sony World Photography Awards)

An industry panel has been selected to assess the images and it is chaired by picture editor and curator Mike Trow for the third consecutive year. The panel also includes curator, editor and cultural manager, Claudi Carreras Guillén; founding director of 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair, Touria El Glaoui; director of Annenberg Space for Photography, Katie Hollander; director of Singapore International Photography Festival, Gwen Lee and photo editor of The New York Times and co-founder of Diversify Photo, Brent Lewis.

The World Photography Organisation has also announced South Korea’s KyeongJun Yang as the winner of the fifth annual ZEISS Photography Awards today, for his series Metamorphosis that explores the immigrant experience. Photographers were asked to submit a series of works focused on the theme of discoveries that transform our everyday lives for this year’s brief and, along with the winner, nine other photographers have been named as the shortlist. You can see a selection of these images included in the gallery above.

ZEISS Photography Award, Winner, 2020 (KyeongJun Yang/ZEISS Photography Award/2020 Sony World Photography Awards)

Click through the gallery above to view a selection of the finalist images for this year’s Sony World Photography Awards.