🔥Students use primary sources to learn about U.S. history🔥

How U.S. history, specifically topics like slavery and the civil rights movement, are taught in schools varies widely across the country, a CBS News investigation found. Jericka Duncan visited Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland, one of the largest districts in nation, where student mostly use primary sources like letters and speeches to learn about history instead of relying simply on textbooks alone. They say it has taught them to think more critically.