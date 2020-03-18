🔥Students urge people not to sign petition to scrap exams amid fears they'll have to rely on mock results🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Students have taken to social media to urge people not to sign a petition to scrap exams amid fears they will have to rely on mock results

The Government has so far insisted school closures are not justified as part of the effort to combat Covid-19 but the biggest teachers’ union has called for that step to be taken.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, announcing the suspension of routine Ofsted inspections, said closures would only take place if the chief medical officer or chief scientific adviser say it is in the best interests of children and teachers.

One issue at stake is whether students will sit their GCSES and A-levels this year.

A petition on Change.org calling for students to be given their predicted grades has received over 13,000 signatures.

However, the proposal has been met with anger in some quarters.

Gaby Shave posted on Twitter: “Do NOT sign. this petition means students will get their predicted grades which are not what we have been revising for. This is NOT a fair way of going around GCSEs.”

The post received hundreds of responses for and against the petition.

One user replied: “Your teachers know your academic abilities and are probably the best judgment of what predicted grade you deserve.”

Another user said: “Students should be able to sit exams later if they disagree with the grades given.

“This move could save a lot of mental health problems for some. The reassurance, and psychological support students are given by family and teachers during exams is less available at the moment.”