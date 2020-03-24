Student at St. Louis Community College tested positive for COVID-19

A student at St. Louis Community College has tested positive for COVID-19, the college has announced.The unidentified person is a student at the Florissant Valley campus and notified the college on Tuesday of the diagnosis. The student was last on campus March 13, the college said in a letter to students and staff. The college didn’t say what condition the student was in.”While this is the first case confirmed in the STLCC community, we are aware of the additional cases being reported in this region and remind everyone that we all have a role in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” the letter said.The community college is “working to quickly identify viable telework options” and will be providing online classes.The college extended its spring break to March 27. Classes after the break will resume online March 30.It wasn’t immediately clear if the student’s case was included in the latest count from St. Louis County. As of Monday night, St. Louis County reported 90 cases, including one death.CORONAVIRUS• Read about retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.• Read the list of area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus.• Area events canceled or postponed• Read the list of canceled sports events.• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county• COVID-19 cases in the United States• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatmentSUBSCRIBE: Subscribe to the Post-Dispatch for digital access and home delivery.

We’re presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.

A member of the family, Jane Weinhaus, teaches at a Creve Coeur preschool where three other teachers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Judy Wilson-Griffin was nurse for SSM Health St. Mary’s, but hadn’t been at work for weeks due to sickness. Officials aren’t sure where she came in contact with virus.

Missouri announced its first death, St. Louis puts 10-person limit on gatherings, Illinois cases soar to 288, with a third in St. Clair County and the government wants $500 billion to Americans – soon.

St. Charles County reported a third case; officials say there’s a second case at a Missouri military base.

Judy Wilson-Griffin was nurse for SSM Health St. Mary’s, but hadn’t been at work for weeks due to sickness. Officials aren’t sure where she came in contact with virus.

Lockdown looms for Illinois. Confirmed Missouri cases jumped to 47. Most sick people across St. Louis still can’t get tested for the coronavirus.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

The “stay at home” order kicks in at 5 p.m. in Illinois. Confirmed Missouri cases reach 73. And thousands of hourly workers across the region, and millions across the country, can’t work from home. There is no work.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

Two teachers and a parent at a Creve Coeur preschool have tested postive for COVID-19; a St. Louis doctor details her struggle to get coronavirus tests for herself and two patients who suddenly died; four have died in Illinois. Keep up-to-date on Thursday’s news about the coronavirus pandemic.