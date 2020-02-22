🔥Stuart Hogg scores brilliant solo try as Scotland secure first Six Nations win over Italy in Rome🔥

Captain Stuart Hogg notched a memorable solo try as Scotland claimed their first win of the 2020 Six Nations against Italy in Rome.

The Exeter full-back produced a moment of individual brilliance in the first half of an attritional contest at the Stadio Olimpico, while further scores from Gloucester centre Chris Harris and fly-half Adam Hastings – still deputising for the absent Finn Russell – wrapped up a 17-0 triumph for Gregor Townsend’s side.

While Scotland are now off the mark after opening defeats to Ireland and England, a second shut-out defeat in three matches for Italy extends their miserable run of consecutive Six Nations losses to 25.

More to follow