🔥Strongbow lanches new rosé cider just in time for summer🔥

Strongbow has launched a brand new rosé cider, just in time for summer 2020.

It may not feel like it right now, but summer will be here before you know it and it won’t be long until you’re supping warm cider from cans in the park.

So with absolute perfect timing, Strongbow has announced that it has launched a brand new rosé cider, just in time for those warm hazy days spent by the barbecue.

Made with blush red apples, the Strongbow Rosé is free from artificial sweeteners, flavours and colours with its colour coming from carrot concentrate.

The cider retails for the same price as the original or Dark Fruits, which means shoppers can get their hands on a four-pack of 440ml cans for £5.25 or 10 cans for £12 – although Asda is selling 10 for £9 and four for £4.50.

If you want to buy them individually however, a single can will set you back around £1.50 for a 500ml bottle, although this is the RRP and prices will vary from store to store.

The cider is available from Thursday, February 27 in Asda and Morrisons, Sainsbury’s from March 8 and Tesco from April 20.

With Strongbow drinks already hugely popular across the range, the rosé cider is sure to be a mega hit this summer too.

Rachel Holms, brand director for Strongbow, said: “We’re really excited about the latest edition to our range of refreshing ciders.

“Not only is Strongbow Rosé the most successful recipe we’ve ever tested, we’ve also got exciting launch plans this summer to make sure as many people as possible get to try it.”

This isn’t the first rosé cider on the market. Magners launched a pink cider in June, although that is only available in pubs and bars.

Other brands to jump on the rosé cider train include Kopparberg, which launched a rosé cider in August last year, and Thatchers, whose cider is made up from a blend of different apples.