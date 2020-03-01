Strong first half lifts BattleHawks to victory

Battlehawks receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El runs past a fallen Seattle defender to score a touchdown in the first quarter at The Dome on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. (Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com)

It’s never easy.“Wow, that’s a tough win right there,’’ BattleHawks coach and general manager Jonathan Hayes said Saturday following his team’s 23-16 victory over Seattle in XFL action before a crowd of 27,527 at The Dome at America’s Center. “In professional football, very seldom do you have a game like we had last week, where you’re able to control things. Today, they only had the ball seven minutes in that first half and then they made some plays after that to make it close. That’s when we had to have the killer instinct to be able to finish the game.”The Dragons trailed 17-3 at the half and switched to veteran B.J. Daniels at quarterback. He made a game of it.“I was kind of nervous, seeing them come back like they did,’’ BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta’amu said. “Kind of put us on our heels a little bit. But like I told the guys on offense, we just needed to stay calm, to stay collected and to do what we had to do to finish it out. And that’s exactly what we did.”The BattleHawks improved to 3-1. Seattle slipped to 1-3.“We just have to keep doing what we do,’’ said Ta’amu, who was excited about having several family members in attendance Saturday. “I was able to spread the ball around pretty well today — that’s really the beauty of this offense.”Ta’amu completed 20 of 27 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown. Nine receivers hauled in passes, led by De’Mornay Pierson-El (five catches, 71 yards, one TD) and Mizzou product L’Damian Washington (four catches, 41 yards).After the teams traded punts to open the game, the BattleHawks took control with a nine-play, 96-yard drive that featured the passing and running of Ta’amu. Early in the drive, Ta’amu had a key 14-yard run on a first-and-15 play. Then he completed passes of 11 ad 8 yards to Mizzou product Marcus Lucas. Ta’amu capped the drive with back-to-back 27-yard pass plays to Carlton Agudosi and Pierson-El, the second resulting in a touchdown.On the scoring play, Ta’amu faked into the line and then fired a strike to Pierson-El, who was cutting across the field and outran his defender to the end zone with 6:37 to play in the opening quarter. On a try for a 2-point conversion, Ta’amu found Lucas open at the back of the end zone to put the home team on top 8-0.After forcing a punt, the BattleHawks added to their lead with just seven seconds to play in the opening quarter, getting a 48-yard field goal from Taylor Russolino. They were up 11-0 after a quarter.Visiting Seattle got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter as Ernesto Lacayo booted a 41-yard field goal to make it 11-3 with 13:38 to play before halftime.Seattle defensive back Mohammed Seisay had to be carted from the field early in the second quarter after a collision with BattleHawks’ running back Keith Ford.“He went a little numb on the field, but he has full feeling now and we’re hopeful,” Seattle coach Jim Zorn said. “They’ve taken X-rays and will do further testing. He’ll be here overnight, but we’re hopeful of having him back with us soon.”The BattleHawks added to their lead just before halftime, going on a long drive aided by a roughing-the-kicker call against the Dragons’ Marcell Frazier, a Mizzou product, on BattleHawks’ punter Marquette King. The ‘Hawks capped the drive with 13-yard option run to the right by Ford, who bobbled the ball momentarily before gathering it in for the score with 1:54 to play before halftime.On the try for 2, a reverse by Pierson-El broke wide open but instead of racing untouched to the end zone, Pierson-El threw the ball toward Lucas, but the ball fell incomplete.“Run the damn ball,’’ Hayes said, smiling.The BattleHawks led 17-3 at halftime.The Dragons parlayed an Austin Proehl punt return into a touchdown drive in the third quarter. New quarterback Daniels ignited the visitors, scrambling twice for 24 yards and throwing a 21-yard pass to tight end Ben Johnson that helped set up a 1-yard scoring run by Kenneth Farrow with 8 minutes to play in the period. Daniels ran in the conversion, cutting St. Louis’ lead to 17-10.The BattleHawks picked up several personal-foul penalties at the end of the drive.“Those penalties, those are the things that are killing us,’’ Hayes said.The BattleHawks responded to the Seattle score with another scoring drive, capped by a 38-yard field by Russolino that moved the home team’s lead to 20-10.A 54-yard pass from Daniels to a wide-open Alonzo Moore on first down helped ignite Seattle’s next drive, which ended with a 10-yard scoring pass from Daniels to Evan Rodriguez with 13:14 to play in the game.With the BattleHawks up 20-16, Seattle elected to go for 3 points on the conversion try. Daniels managed to scramble free, but his pass fell incomplete.Passes from Ta’amu to Keith Mumphery covering 8 and 43 yards helped set up a BattleHawks’ score — a 25-yard field goal from Russolino — that pushed the lead to 23-16 with 8:10 to play.The Dragons’ final chance was wiped out when Will Hill picked off a long pass down the middle.“Will played with a very heavy heart today — his father had an aneurysm (Friday) and is resting peacefully now — but Will stepped up and we gave him a game ball,’’ Hayes said.The BattleHawks play their next two on the road, next Sunday against the DC Defenders and March 14 against the Tampa Bay Vipers.

St. Louis BattleHawks’ tightend Marcus Lucas (85) gains yardage before being tackled by Seattle Dragons’ linebacker Nyles Morgan (56) during the second quart as the BattleHawks take on the Seattle Dragons at The Dome on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The game is the fourth in the season for the BattleHawks. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Oliver Schuster, 5, center, tries to tackle his cousin, Ethan Ferrell, 7, as they pass a football before the St. Louis BattleHawks take on the Seattle Dragons at The Dome on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The game was the fourth in the season for the BattleHawks. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Fans cheer and wave blue towels as the St. Louis BattleHawks take on the Seattle Dragons at The Dome on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The game is the fourth in the season for the BattleHawks. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Battlehawks receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El runs past a fallen Seattle defender to score a touchdown in the first quarter at The Dome on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. (Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com)

Feathered fans pound on the side of the field as the St. Louis BattleHawks take on the Seattle Dragons at The Dome on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The BattleHawks defeated the Dragons 23-16. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis BattleHawks’ wide receiver Brandon Reilly (87) dives to catch the ball as the BattleHawks take on the Seattle Dragons at The Dome on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The BattleHawks defeated the Dragons 23-16. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

27,527 spectators were counted in attendance at The Dome during the St. Louis BattleHawks and Seattle Dragons matchup on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The BattleHawks defeated the Dragons 23-16. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Fans cheer on the St. Louis BattleHawks as they take on the Seattle Dragons at The Dome on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The BattleHawks defeated the Dragons 23-16. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis BattleHawks’ wide receiver Keith Mumphery (17) rushes toward the end zone while avoiding a tackle by Seattle Dragons’ cornerback Channing Stribling (30) as the BattleHawks take on the Dragons at The Dome on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The BattleHawks defeated the Dragons 23-16. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Fans cheer on the St. Louis BattleHawks as they take on the Seattle Dragons at The Dome on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The BattleHawks defeated the Dragons 23-16. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis BattleHawks’ wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El (15) rallies the crowd in the fourth quarter as the BattleHawks take on the Seattle Dragons at The Dome on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The BattleHawks defeated the Dragons 23-16. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis BattleHawks’ head coach Jonathan Hayes and Seattle Dragons’ head coach Jim Zorn exchange compliments post-game at The Dome on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The game was the fourth in the season for the BattleHawks. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis BattleHawks’ quarterback Jordan Ta’amu (10) waves to fans post-game at The Dome on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The BattleHawks defeated the Seattle Dragons 23-16. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis BattleHawks’ Christine Michael, Sr., (33) and Seattle Dragons’ running back Trey Williams (23) swap jerseys post-game at The Dome on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The BattleHawks defeated the Dragons 23-16. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis BattleHawks’ safety Dexter McCoil, Sr., (26) embraces Seattle Dragons’s running back Kenneth Farrow (20) after the game at The Dome on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The BattleHawks defeated the Dragons 23-16. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

