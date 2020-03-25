🔥Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec promise VIP treatment for NHS staff at delayed gigs🔥

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have promised free VIP tickets for NHS workers when their postponed tour returns next year.

Their Oscars-inspired tour was due to kick off last Sunday but was pushed back due to theatre closures and safety concerns prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The professional dancers, who are also married, said they would be “rolling out the proverbial red carpet” for the healthcare system’s “heroes” in 2021.

Remembering The Oscars will now run from March 20 to May 4 next year, including a residency at London’s Peacock Theatre between March 29 and April 3.

The pair will offer 10 free VIP tickets, which will include a meet and greet, to NHS workers at each venue, with details of how to apply to be announced soon.

Manrara and Skorjanec told the PA news agency: “We know what we are offering is a relatively small gesture, but we want to acknowledge the amazing effort of the NHS staff who are facing unimaginable pressure on a daily basis as they treat patients across the UK affected by coronavirus.

“We’ll be rolling out the proverbial red carpet for these heroes and we look forward to thanking them in person throughout the tour.”

Strictly Come Dancing: Professional Dancers – In pictures

The 38-date tour, which follows their Remembering The Movies tour last year, will feature a cast of dancers, extravagant costumes and a large LED screen with pre-filmed content.

It will take fans from the Golden Age of Hollywood through to Disney family favourites, with classic and contemporary songs on the set list.

Before they hit the road, Manrara and Skorjanec – who married in 2017 – will return to screens for Strictly Come Dancing’s 2020 series.

The Remembering The Oscars tour will kick off at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre on March 20 next year and end at Cardiff’s St David’s Hall on May 4.

Ticket-holders unable to attend the rescheduled dates can contact venue box offices regarding refunds.

Additional reporting by Press Association.