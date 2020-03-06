🔥Strictly Come Dancing stars bid farewell to Kevin Clifton as professional dancer quits the show after seven years🔥

Strictly Come Dancing stars have paid tribute to professional dancer Kevin Clifton, who has announced he is stepping down from the show.

On Friday afternoon, the 37-year-old announced on his Twitter account that he was moving on to pastures new after seven years as a professional on Strictly.

A spokesperson for Strictly Come Dancing said in a statement: “Kevin has been such a brilliant part of Strictly for the past seven years.

“From reaching the final an impressive five times, to lifting the Glitterball with Stacey Dooley in 2018, he has provided the show with some fantastic moments, through his exceptional talent as a dancer and choreographer. ‘He will be hugely missed by fans and by his Strictly family.

“He will always be our Kevin from Grimsby.”

Zoe Ball, host of Strictly spin-off It Takes Two said: “King Kev, thank you for the telly gold. You will be so missed but know great adventures lie ahead for you.”

On Instagram, Clifton’s former co-stars and dance partners left a series of heart emoji posts after the announcement,

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, who starred on the show last year, wrote: “Kevin, you are amazing!”

Sashay Away: Kevin Clifton, here dancing with Alex Scott, has quit Strictly (BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman added: “We’ll miss you so so much!”

Head judge Shirley Ballas wrote: “So proud of you, you contributed so much to Strictly. Your gentlemanly attitude and dedication to your work is outstanding and I know you will be missed.”

Newcomer Motsi Mabuse said: “Will miss you! You lived the moment! Your presence is so unique! All the best and good luck on your new journey!”

His first Strictly dance partner, Susanna Reid, said: “From your first, thank you – and congratulations on being such an incredible part of the show!”

In his Twitter statement, Clifton wrote: “I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on my life and career.”

Having reached the Strictly final five times, Clifton finally lifted the all-important Glitterball when he was partnered with Stacey Dooley in 2018.

He also won the Strictly Christmas special in 2019, partnered with Debbie McGee.

​Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year