🔥Stricken hospitals group NMC begs creditors not to call in their loans🔥

NMC, the private hospitals operator spectacularly imploding following questions over its accounting by short seller Muddy Waters, today appealed to lenders not to call in their loans while it tries to stabilise the business.

The company is facing a major cash crunch having admitted last week to finding discrepancies in its balance sheet.

In June, it declared it had £500 million of cash, but that figure is now seriously in doubt among analysts and lenders to the group.

The firm’s chief financial officer is on “extended sick leave” and another member of the finance department has been suspended.

Financial adviser Moelis, accountant PwC and law firm Allen & Overy have been appointed to help the company.

NMC said it was trying to keep funding its various trading subsidiaries, adding: “NMC is asking for continued support and an informal standstill in relation to existing facilities from its lenders to achieve an immediate stabilisation of the group’s financing.”

Italian investor GKSD is seeking a partner for a bid for NMC, Bloomberg today reported.

::Finablr, chaired by NMC founder BR Shetty, said its Travelex currency business is expected to take a £25 million hit from a cyber attack in December.