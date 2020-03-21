🔥Streets and roads deserted as Brits hunker down amid coronavirus crisis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Streets across the UK were deserted today as the coronavirus fears prompted the nation to stay in doors to stem its spread.

The prime minister ordered bars, pubs and restaurants to close on Friday, following a previous announcement to shut schools to all pupils apart from key workers.

Boris Johnson urged the public to take self-isolation measures seriously at a Downing Street press conference on Friday, even though he said it went against what he said people saw as “the inalienable free-born right of people born in England to go to the pub”.

He also asked Brits not to pop out for a last-minute drink although punters across the country chose not to heed the warning .

A quiet M62 motorway, Liverpool, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson order the UK to self distance (PA)

Today eerie pictures of empty streets were shared as Brits took to staying at home.

Car park spaces were left vacant in Leicester and streets in London were stark.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries said the Government was not saying “don’t go outside” but to leave the house in a way that reduces social contact.

She recommended taking walks while keeping a distance of two metres apart or while taking bike rides together.

She also urged parents and carer to make sure children could go outside but not “in groups”

She advised against team games, saying: “The most important part of (team games) is the social element around it, so if everybody piles up in shared cars that’s not a good thing to do.

She added: “Exercising fine, but cut right down on the social connections.”