🔥Street sets up coronavirus 'traffic light' alert system as pandemic forces Britons behind doors🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Residents of a North Yorkshire street have won praise for inventing a simple alert system aimed at ensuring everyone keeps safe while confined behind their front doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative saw householders in Ripon place green-coloured cards on their windows to tell neighbours they were ok. If swapped for a red card, it meant they required assistance with medication, shopping or transport.

The scheme was spotted by Beth Crompton, from North Yorkshire, who showcased the idea on Twitter.

Her post attracted more than 95,000 likes, with several social media users praising the measure as “brilliant”.

“So simple but so effective,” one wrote.

Several Twitter users meanwhile pointed out the benefits the idea could have for elderly people or individuals with underlying health conditions – those deemed to be most at risk from coronavirus – living along the street.

Others, however, expressed concern the measure might attract the wrong kind of attention, warning use of the red card, in particular, could be “dangerous”.

“It’s a great idea, but I do worry about the old and vulnerable being preyed on by those intent on robbery etc, please be extra vigilant,” one wrote.

A separate Twitter user said it was potentially “dangerous to publicly identify to any random passerby houses where vulnerable and isolated people are living”, while another described the scheme as “lovely and well-intentioned but maybe more open to abuse than the hyperlocal street teams were aiming for”.

The online debate came as the number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus nationwide soared to more than 3,200, with 144 cases proving fatal.

The government on Monday issued a raft of updated advice aimed at restricting the spread of Covid-19, including calling for people to work from home where possible as well as stop all unnecessary travel and “non-essential contact with others”.