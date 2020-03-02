🔥Streatham terror attack police officers under investigation for 'dangerous driving and misconduct'🔥

Two police officers who helped deal with the Streatham terror attack are being investigated after an unmarked armed response car crashed.

The investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct centres around alleged dangerous driving and misconduct.

One of the officers was driving an undercover police vehicle towards the terror attack when the car was involved in a crash with two other vehicles, leaving the driver and one other person injured.

The other officer being investigated was driving an armed response vehicle in full livery and was not involved in the crash, instead continuing to the scene of Amman’s attack.

A spokesman for watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: “We are conducting an independent investigation into a road traffic incident involving a Metropolitan Police car which collided with two vehicles while responding to the terror attack in Streatham on Sunday February 2. Two people received injuries.

“On Friday February 28 we served notices of investigation for dangerous driving and gross misconduct on the officer driving the vehicle involved in the collision and on the driver of a marked police vehicle which was in close proximity to the unmarked vehicle but not involved in the collision.”

