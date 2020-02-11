🔥Streatham terror attack: Armed police fired six shots at Sudesh Amman🔥

Two police officers responding to the Streatham terror attack fired six shots at knifeman Sudesh Amman, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said.

One bullet hit a supermarket window and another hit the window of a pharmacy, with one woman injured by flying glass.

Investigators are awaiting a pathologist’s report which will confirm how many times Amman, who was shot dead by police, was hit.

In a statement, the police watchdog said: “The officers involved provided their initial accounts on the day of the incident and have now provided more detailed accounts.

“At this stage we have established that two officers from the MPS discharged a total of six shots.”

Armed police officer on Streatham High Road (PA)

No police officers are under investigation and they are being treated as witnesses, the IOPC added.

Amman, a convicted terrorist, wore a fake suicide belt as he grabbed a knife from a shop in Streatham High Road on February 2 before stabbing two bystanders.

He was shot dead by police minutes after beginning the knife rampage.

Police activity at the scene following the terror attack in Streatham High Road (PA)

The 20-year-old had been previously jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents in December 2018, but was freed automatically halfway through his sentence on January 23.

He was put under 24-hour police surveillance on his release, with sources describing him as an “extremely concerning individual”.

The IOPC are also looking at how much information police had about the 20-year-old, and what action they took when he was released from prison.

Streatham terror attack – In pictures

IOPC Director for London, Sal Naseem, said: “Our thoughts are with all of those affected by the events of February 2.

“I would like to pay tribute to the police officers involved in responding to this attack and to those members of the public who assisted those injured.

“Our role in these circumstances is to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we will be providing our evidence and an investigation report to the coroner and the Metropolitan Police in due course.

“It is also important that we establish what information the police had and how they responded to it in the days after Sudesh Amman’s release and prior to his death.

“We are liaising with the Metropolitan Police and working hard to ensure our investigation into the fatal shooting is completed as quickly as possible while ensuring the police are able to complete their enquiries into this attack.”