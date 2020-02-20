🔥Streams for Dave's Black surge by nearly 2000% after rousing Brits performance🔥

Dave’s acclaimed performance at Tuesday night’s Brit Awards has led to a streaming spike of nearly 2000 per cent for his song Black.

Dave stole the show at the Brits with a critically-acclaimed extended rendition of Black, in which he hit out at Downing Street and referenced the Windrush generation, Grenfell and the UK’s treatment of Meghan Markle.

He also paid tribute to London Bridge terror attack victim Jack Merritt.

Spotify has revealed that since his show-stopping performance, Black increased in streams by more than 1889 per cent.

Dave accepts the Mastercard Album of The Year during The BRIT Awards 2020 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Dave won Album of the Year at the Brits for his acclaimed concept album Psychodrama, which also won last year’s Mercury Prize.

Spotify reported similar surges for other competing artists following the Brit Awards, with Rising Star Award winner Celeste seeing a 212 per cent uplift in streams following her performance of Strange.

Billie Eilish saw a 79 per cent increase in streams following her win for Best International Female Solo Artist and her performance of the new Bond track No Time to Die.

Spotify also reported increases in streams for Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, FKA Twigs, Mabel and Tyler, the Creator following the Brit Awards.

The Brits often lead to increases in streams for participating artists. In 2016, Adele managed to hold on to the number one spot on the Official Albums Chart for the ninth consecutive week after she won four Brits and performed When We Were Young.