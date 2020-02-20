🔥Stream queen: Beats 1's Julie Adenuga on Apple Music's next move into live gigs🔥

All good radio DJs tend to brim with recommendations and enthuse about favoured acts in the manner of proud parents. But if you ever ask Julie Adenuga — host on Apple Music’s flagship station Beats 1 — for the artists she feels most happy to have helped nudge towards success, well, it wouldn’t hurt to get comfortable.

“Benji-Flow is one, Ragz Originale is another,” she says, picking up pace. “Jorja [Smith] is up there, and J Hus, oh my God! What a guy. It’s been really great as well to be a part of African artists breaking through in the UK: Santi, Burna Boy, Rema. They feel like my childhood, growing up in a Nigerian house. I look at them and I see myself.”

This breathless roll call, presented not long after Adenuga, 31, has swept into Beats 1’s airy King’s Cross studio, illustrates a couple of things. First, there is the fact that music streaming services now pride themselves on breaking musicians in the same way record labels once did (both Burna Boy and latest Bond-theme songwriter Billie Eilish received increased early visibility courtesy of Apple’s “Up Next” incubation programme).

And second is how important Adenuga’s — and, by extension, Apple’s — close, personal links to artists have become, as the iPhone maker fights Spotify, a resurgent Amazon Music and others for subscribers.

The latest phase in this ever-evolving war is Agenda: Apple Music’s playlist home for “hip hop, grime, R&B, Afrobeats and everything in between”. Having launched last summer — as part of a wider rebrand of other weekly playlists — it has since birthed a new Beats 1 companion show (hosted by Adenuga), an unavoidable blitzkrieg of Tube ads, and, as announced just this morning, a landmark foray into IRL shows.

These will kick off with Dave — fresh from his triumphant, Twitter-melting night at The Brits — playing a yet-to-be-announced London venue on February 28, with support from Mist and Ms Banks. And as far as Adenuga is concerned, it’s a pivot into offline entertainment that is long overdue.

“I love that we have the live show element of it because I’ve been going to live shows forever,” she says, raising a black hoodie sleeve to nibble at a biscuit. “I’ve been blown away by those experiences; going to Fabric and feeling so comfortable. So I’m really happy we get to build out that sound and culture that lives in the playlists and take it further than just in Apple Music or on the radio.”

Dave, pictured here accepting the Mastercard Album of The Year during The BRIT Awards 2020, is the first UK artist to perform at Apple’s new Agenda shows (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Although Adenuga, understandably, focuses on the shows as a way to further forge close links with musicians (“What we’re trying to build here is an ecosystem that makes sense to artists, from their first single release to putting on a world tour”) there are of course benefits for Apple. With tickets only made available to Apple Music members through a balloting system, Agenda’s live expansion is presumably a way to swell subscriber numbers (last revealed as 60 million to Spotify’s 113 million paying customers). There are unavoidable similarities to Spotify’s Who We Be playlist, which was first spun off into a hit Alexandra Palace live show in 2017 and has run, in some form, every year since.

Add the fact that Austin Daboh was appointed head of editorial at Apple Music UK last year — he is the former Spotify head of music culture and editorial for the UK, as well as being the architect of Who We Be and its emergence as a Radio 1 Roadshow-style showcase and barometer for the black music — and, well, it doesn’t exactly seem like a wild coincidence.

However, while shifting to events seems to be a new battleground for music streaming services — French company Deezer launched a global, playlist-inspired concert series just this week and YouTube Music regularly hosts intimate fan shows at its King’s Cross space — Adenuga politely dismisses the idea of being in competition with anyone to secure the loyalties of certain acts.

“Everyone has to play their part,” she says. “There can’t be one radio [station] or one streaming service because there are too many people. Wherever the artist is, I think [companies] should have something to offer. But I don’t really care about that stuff, the most important thing to me is that we do the best that we can do.”

For Adenuga — who, of course, has the benefit of being the younger sister of genre-defining grime MCs Skepta and Jme — doing her best involves inviting friends like Daniel Kaluuya on to her show (“He’s so funny, man”), using the deathless feud between Wiley and Stormzy as a launchpad for exploring clash culture amongst MCs (“That’s a win to me”), and, an infectiously excited enthusiast to the end, compiling her own personal wish list of acts she’d like to see appear at an Agenda show.

“ShayBo, because I love women with unapologetic attitude,” she says. “BenjiFlow because I think everyone in the world should see him live. Oh, and J Hus, because I want to see [second album] Big Conspiracy performed from start to finish.”

Apple, like its rivals, may be venturing into live territory. But if Adenuga has her way, they’re going to need a bigger stage.

