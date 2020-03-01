🔥Stranger Things: Finn Wolfhard to star in new thriller, Rules for Werewolves🔥

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 21: Finn Wolfhard arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “The Turning” at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 21, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard will star in the new thriller Rules for Werewolves. It is based on a short film premiering at SXSW.Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has booked another project.According to a report from Deadline, Wolfhard will star in Rules for Werewolves, which is a feature-length film based on a short film of the same name that he also starred in. The short film is scheduled to premiere at SXSW later this month.According to the report, Rules for Werewolves is a dramatic thriller, and it’s adapted from Kirk Lynn’s novel of the same name. The film tells the story of a group of teenaged squatters who, in order to survive, steal from neighboring homes and businesses.The teaser trailer for the Rules of Werewolves short is tantalizing, and it can be viewed here.Lately, it seems Wolfhard is doing more horror and thriller projects besides Stranger Things. He just finished The Turning, a horror film based on Henry James’s The Turn of the Screw, and, of course, Wolfhard played Richie Tozier in the new IT movies. It looks like Wolfhard will continue with the horror/thrillers for at least the near future.There is no doubt the versatile young actor is great in every role. Although The Turning was largely a flop at the box office, Wolfhard was great in the movie. He does an amazing job as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, and I loved him as Richie in IT. Wolfhard is also branching out from the horror genre, as well. His other recent projects include Ghostbusters: Afterlife and The Addams Family.In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wolfhard mentioned that he likes taking on roles that are different from what he has done. He took on the role of Miles in The Turning because Miles was such a weird character.This is good news for those of us who want to continue watching Wolfhard take on new roles outside of Stranger Things. The feature-length film doesn’t have a premiere date, but Rules for Werewolves, the short, will be making its world premiere at SXSW on Friday, March 13.Stranger Things 4 has already started filming, and we should learn more about the hit Netflix original series soon.