🔥Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard suspects castmates are texting Duffer Brothers for season 4 spoilers🔥

Finn Wolfhard believes his Stranger Things castmates have been pestering show creators the Duffer Brothers for spoilers ahead of season four.

We’re eagerly awaiting any news on the next season, as production readies commencement, but it seems no one is more excited than the actual cast.

While theories are floating about the place as to what will be uncovered in the next instalment, Finn (who plays Mike Wheeler) admits he still has no idea the plot as he’s yet to receive a script.

‘I’m really excited about it, first of all. Second of all, people are asking me if I can share anything. Not only I can’t but I also don’t know. I genuinely don’t know,’ Finn tells Metro.co.uk, as he promoted his latest film The Turning. ‘They usually don’t share anything until the month before we start shooting. So I’m literally in the dark.’

Well, now you know how we feel, Finn!

He adds of his inquisitive castmates: ‘I’m sure some people have texted the Duffers and asked specific questions.

‘I know kind of a little bit of what happens, but I have no idea. And I can’t talk about it. But it’ll be fun.’

What a rollercoaster ride of emotions Finn just took us on – he knows something, but he doesn’t.

Guess we’re just going to have to wait until later this year, when Netflix blesses us with another season of the drama starring Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) and David Harbour (Jim Hopper).

Until it arrives, all we know for sure about season four is production is scheduled to begin at a defunct prison in Lithuania following the mystery surrounding ‘The American’ who we’re all praying to be Hopper.

According to Murphys Multiverse, production will start late this month or early February where they’ll primarily be using a prison and will film in and around the same set as HBO’s Chernobyl.

The final scenes of season three saw Hopper sacrifice himself in order to save both Eleven, Joyce (Winona Ryder) and the entire town of Hawkins.

The much-loved character was zapped into the unknown, after putting up a fierce fight against the Russians. However, as per the cinema rules, no body was left behind, and therefore there was no guarantee he actually kicked the bucket.

Even though Finn isn’t about to dish any of the details to us anytime soon, we’re living in hope of a return of Hopper.

Stay tuned.

The Turning is in cinemas now while Stranger Things is expected to return to Netflix later this year.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, 17, shocked as young co-star doesn’t know One Direction

MORE: Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard is finally playing a villain in The Turning – and he likes it





