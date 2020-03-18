🔥Stranger Things Actor Rumored To Be Playing Young Loki In Thor: Love And Thunder🔥

Though it may seem like a ways away – particularly in a climate where films are being delayed left, right, and center – Thor: Love and Thunder is still one of the most-anticipated comic book movies coming down the pike.

Directed once again by Taika Waititi, who quickly established himself as a favorite among Marvel fans after the really rather excellent Ragnarok – not to mention his quirky performances as Korg across both Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame – Love and Thunder is said to chronicle the story of Jane Foster as she rises to become the Mighty Thor.

That’ll be the centerpiece of Waititi’s 2021 sequel, but there are still plenty of other subplots to keep us intrigued. And while story details are being kept locked away within the vaults of Marvel HQ, the addition of Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has certainly fuelled speculation.

In fact, the latest Internet scuttlebutt suggests Wolfhard has actually been cast to play Young Loki, whose involvement will be explained further in the upcoming Loki spinoff series due to hit Disney+.

Keep in mind that this rumor comes from 4Chan, and should therefore be treated with heightened suspicion. It is by no means the only tidbit to emerge relating to Thor: Love and Thunder, after alleged intel claimed that Beta Ray Bill has been identified, along with the Revengers lineup. But again, given Thor 4 is so early in development, take this with a pinch of salt.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due to land on November 5th, 2021 – you know, assuming the decision to postpone Black Widow indefinitely doesn’t have a knock-on effect on the rest of the MCU lineup. We’ll keep you posted as this situation evolves.