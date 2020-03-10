🔥Stranger Things 4: Will Eleven and the Byers move to New Mexico?🔥

Stranger Things – Credit: Netflix Stranger Things 4 is moving production to New Mexico. Does that mean Eleven and the Byers are moving to New Mexico in the new season?At the end of Stranger Things 3, Joyce followed through with her plan to leave Hawkins with Will, Jonathan and Eleven. We don’t know where the Byers and Eleven moved, and that was one of the big questions after the season.Heading into Stranger Things 4, we still don’t know where the Byers have moved.We also just learned that Stranger Things is moving some of production to New Mexico for the first time. There is a big Netflix hub in New Mexico, and it makes sense why production would move there.It’s also opened up an interesting possibility for the Byers family. Could they be moving to New Mexico?We speculated about this possibility at the end of 2019 and listed New Mexico is a possible location that Stranger Things 4 could go. And, it makes some sense with what we learned about Stranger Things 4 in the Duffer brothers’ recent statement.First of all, New Mexico is known for some weird happenings. It’s at the center of the UFO sightings and alien conspiracy theories with Roswell. It’d be really interesting if the creative team could tie in Roswell into the show somehow.No, I don’t mean bring aliens in the show. I think there’s something bigger at play, and maybe, the government found a way to cover it up as possible alien involvement to hide some bigger secret.In the statement from Matt and Ross Duffer, they said Stranger Things 4 would reveal “a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.Could that have something to do with New Mexico? If it connects to Roswell, I’d say it’s possible. Even if it doesn’t connect, they could be going to New Mexico just out of convenience for production.That never happens in a show like Stranger Things, and I have a few reasons why the Byers and Eleven probably aren’t moving to New Mexico.I think it’s much more likely that the Byers are moving somewhere closer to Hawkins. New Mexico is pretty far from Indiana. It’d be much harder for these characters to reconnect. I know there are planes, trains and automobiles to get them there, but it just seems too far away.Just because production takes place in New Mexico, it doesn’t mean that the show will be set there. TV shows film in different places than they are set all the time. Stranger Things, so far, has filmed in and around Atlanta, although the show is set in a fictional town in Indiana.If Stranger Things is filming the Byers’ and Eleven’s scenes in New Mexico, it’s reasonable to conclude that they will be moving somewhere in the midwest or the southern United States.If I had to guess, I’d predict that the Byers are moving to Kansas in the new season. The Stranger Things 4 tagline, “We’re not in Hawkins anymore,” is obviously a reference to the Wizard of Oz. And, I think it’s a clue about where the Byers and Eleven moved to in the new season.Do you think the Byers and Eleven are moving to New Mexico?