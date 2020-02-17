🔥Stranger Things 4: What’s in store for Hopper in Russia?🔥

Stranger Things – Credit: Netflix Netflix’s Stranger Things may have ended its’ third season with a major sacrifice, but things aren’t as they seem.Despite seeing Chief Hopper (David Harbour) trapped behind a wall of electricity in the finale of Stranger Things 3, he survived the seemingly devastating explosion.A teaser for Stranger Things 4 has confirmed fan theories that suggested Hopper escaped the chamber in time only to be captured by the Russians shortly after.In the aforementioned clip, Hopper is on a chain gang monitored by Russian soldiers. He’s been given a shave and haircut and is lined up alongside several other prisoners who are constructing a railway. The teaser cuts to black shortly after, so there’s no telling how or why Hopper is there.You can check out the official Stranger Things 4 teaser below.The fact that Hopper is back is exciting, but the more intriguing aspect is what kind of life he’ll live. The former Hawkins Police Chief will presumably have to assimilate to prison and learn how to speak Russian, although it’s unclear how well he’ll blend in. Hopper is known for resisting change and he doesn’t like being pushed around, which doesn’t bode well for him since he’s in a Russian prison.Nevertheless, Hopper’s fighting spirit won’t allow him to remain imprisoned for long. He’s going to hatch an escape plan at some point. The only problem is Hopper will need help from someone on the outside, and it’s not like he’ll find another Alexei (Alec Utgoff) in the middle of Russia.Getting a plane ticket is out of the question. Hopper is an American with no passport, no identification, and he’ll likely escape wearing a prison uniform. All those hindrances make it impossible for him to fly out. Of course, that’s just one hurdle in his way.Hopper also has to figure out how to get a vehicle, because, from the looks of his encampment, it’s in the middle of nowhere. We could be wrong about the exact location, but the camp is definitely far away from civilization. That, in turn, means Hopper can’t just walk away.What does Hopper’s return mean for the show?What fans should take away from all this is that even if Hopper manages to flee the country, he won’t be reunited with his family right away. He’ll likely be imprisoned for at least part of the season before he makes his escape or is rescued.While it wouldn’t be a popular decision with fans, there’s a distinct possibility Hopper will remain in Russian custody until the season finale. That doesn’t matter much since season 4 will be released all at once, but anyone hoping to see Hopper and Joyce reconnect would be disappointed by their brief time together, if that’s the case.On the other hand, the Duffer Brothers probably won’t deprive Netflix subscribers of their favorite couple-to-be. Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Hopper were tiptoeing around another romance in Stranger Things 3. Fans picked up on those subtle clues and promptly assumed they were destined to be together. There is one problem, though.Since Joyce is under the assumption Hopper is dead, she may have moved on. Ms. Byers found love with Bob (Sean Astin), so there’s a good chance she’s started dating again. Keep in mind that we don’t know how much time will pass between season 3 and 4.In any case, Hopper’s return is bound to raise more questions as the premiere draws near. The good news is the Duffer Brothers will likely be open to answering them now that Harbour’s resurrection is out in the open. Just be ready for them to dodge certain questions because the Duffers are known for being vague and mysterious.Are you excited about Hopper’s return in Stranger Things 4? Let us know in the comments.