Stranger Things – Credit: Netflix According to Stranger Things star David Harbour, Stranger Things 4 was supposed to be released in early 2021. It’s unclear when the new season will be released now.Stranger Things star David Harbour shared an interesting tidbit with fans during an Instagram Q&A recently. Harbour said Stranger Things 4 was expected to be released in early 2021, according to a report from GamesRadar.Now, with everything going on in the world, that release date is in question. Harbour even suggested the release date could be “pushed back,” according to the report.Stranger Things 4 production has been shut down since Friday, March 13, and it’s unclear when production will resume. We’ll be sure to let you know when we hear anything about production getting started again.Since Stranger Things announced Hopper was still alive in a teaser shared on Valentine’s Day 2020, I’ve been thinking that Valentine’s Day 2021 would be the release date for season 4. It just made sense with the last two holiday-themed seasons and the fact that it’d be very difficult to get a season done by Christmas 2020, which was when many fans were hoping to see the series.That was always more of a pipe dream than reality based on the expected production length and when production was starting. This show needs a lot of time between seasons for obvious reasons.Shawn Levy, a producer and director for the series, told Variety that they were about a month into production when it was shut down. If the expected timeline is correct and production was to last until August 2020, there are about five or six more months of filming still to come. There are ways to compress that schedule by changing the story around and things like that, but there’s still so much that needs to be done.On top of that, Stranger Things was moving some of the production to New Mexico later this year. That will likely complicate things further.I’m still very hopeful that we’ll see Stranger Things 4 in 2021, although it probably won’t be by Valentine’s Day or early 2021. Obviously, everything depends on how long it will take for things to get back to normal. Until we have a better idea when that will be, it’s impossible to predict when we’ll see the new season of the series on Netflix.We’ll be sure to let you know more about the new season of the hit Netflix original series when we find out. Stay tuned for more information about the release date.