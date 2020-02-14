🔥Stranger Things 4 teaser trailer reveals Hopper is alive🔥

After months of anticipation, the trailer for the upcoming season of Stranger Things 4 has finally been released.

And we’ve got some good news for fans of the series, with the trailer revealing that police chief Jim Hopper is alive and…sort of well.

Because it’s not all good news for the American, who appears to be imprisoned far from his beloved Hawkins, Indiana in the snowy wastelands of Kamchatka.

In September last year, Netflix confirmed the wildly successful sci-fi show would return for a fourth series – however, they teased that “we’re not in Hawkins anymore”.

In case fans can’t remember, the last season saw us dropped right back into the thick of the action in 1984 as the Mind Flayer attempted to take over Hawkins.

And the ending of the show left viewers on somewhat of a massive cliffhanger over the fate of the much loved Hopper hanging in the air, who appeared to have been blown to bits after a device used to enter the Upside Down was blown-up.

However, the trailer that dropped today confirmed that Hopper is indeed very much alive, although he appears to be a Russian prisoner with the trailer showing him digging up the ground in search of something.

Netflix says: “he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other.

“Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything.”