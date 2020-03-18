🔥Stranger Things 4 should introduce Robin’s former crush, Tammy Thompson🔥

Stranger Things – Credit: Netflix In Stranger Things 4, we are hoping the writers find a way to introduce Tammy Thompson, Robin’s former crush mentioned in the third season.Stranger Things has introduced us to a number of new characters in the last two seasons. Usually, when the show adds a new character, they nail it. Max, Billy, Bob, Robin and Erica are just a few of those great characters.In Stranger Things 4, we need to meet a new character: Tammy Thompson.Some Stranger Things fans might be wondering, “Who is Tammy Thompson?”Obviously, we haven’t met this character yet, but Tammy is somewhat involved in one of the most important scenes in Stranger Things, which you can watch below.In the third season, Robin and Steve have escaped the Russian base with the help of Dustin and Erica. They sneak out of Back to the Future, drink a bunch of water, and then get sick in the bathroom.Shortly after, Steve confesses he’s starting to fall for Robin, but Robin stops him and explains that she didn’t actually have a crush on Steve. Instead, Robin was paying attention to Steve in Mrs. Click’s class because Tammy Thompson had a crush on Steve.To break it down, Robin had a crush on Tammy Thompson, but Tammy Thompson had a crush on Steve, while, most likely, Steve was interested in and/or dating Nancy Wheeler.This is one of the best scenes of the series so far. After Robin comes out to Steve, Steve takes a moment and then immediately starts ragging on Robin for having a crush on Tammy Thompson, who wants to be a singer, is a “total dud” and sounds like a “Muppet giving birth.”Steve and Robin each mock her by singing Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”Now that we know so much about Tammy Thompson, we NEED to meet Tammy in the new season. It just makes too much sense not to introduce the character at this point. It would make for a great moment in the new season.Stranger Things already did something similar with Suzie in the third season. No one really believed that Dustin had a girlfriend, but Suzie ended up being real and a great singer. Dustin and Suzie’s duet was one of my favorite moments of the season.I’m really hoping the Stranger Things writers can come up with a similar magical scene with Tammy Thompson’s introduction.Fingers crossed that it happens!Stranger Things 4 production has been shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. We don’t know when production is scheduled to resume.Stay tuned for more news about Stranger Things 4!