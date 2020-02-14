🔥Stranger Things 4 release date, cast, teaser trailer and more🔥

We may have only just recovered form the harrowing end to Stranger Things season three, but fans are already clamouring for information on season four.

At the end of September, Netflix confirmed the hit sci-fi show will return for a fourth series with a teaser video which told us: “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

Now, Netflix has released a brand new teaser trailer for the upcoming series – which reveals Hopper is actually alive!

With the new series now confirmed, here’s everything we know so far…

When is Stranger Things 4 released?

Unfortunately the series premiere date is yet to be confirmed.

But judging by previous release dates, we could be looking at either a late 2020 or mid-2021 release.

The length of time between each ets of episodes has varied as season two was released 15 months after the first, while season three landed 20 months after the second.

On February 14, Netflix confirmed that filming was underway.

Who is in the cast?

It’s expected that all of the main cast members will be back. This means we could be looking at the return of Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Fin Wolfhard as Mike, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Noah Schnapp as Will and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas.

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jontathan Byers), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) and Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman) have all been tipped to return.

One of the biggest questions over series three was the fate of the much-loved Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour), who seemingly died at the end of the last episode. However, the new teaser trailer for season 4 revealed that Hopper is very much alive – though he is being held captive by the evil Russians.

A big name missing from the list is Dacre Montgomery, who’s character Billy sacrificed himself to save Eleven. A source close to the show told TVLine the Duffer Brothers are looking for four new male characters, including a “metalhead” and an “entitled jock”, for the new episodes.

Is there a trailer?

You could be waiting a while for a full one as it’s likely the release date will come first.

In the meantime, there’s the (tiny) trailer above.

Watch this space.

What are the most exciting fan theories?

As you’d expect from such a beloved series, there are a number of fan theories doing the rounds online.

One Redditer has suggested Eleven could have been infected by the Mind Flayer after it bit her in the battle in the last season. The fan speculates the Mind Flayer could then use Eleven to control the human world.

Another popular suggestion is that the next season will take place around April 1986, during the Chernobyl disaster. Reddit user Alexie_the_ghost speculate the disaster either occurred as a result of a battle between Eleven and the bad guys, or the explosion was in fact a cover-up by authorities instead. the disaster occurred as a result of a battle between Eleven and the bad guys, which was covered up by authorities.

What do we know about the plot?

We know the action will be set away from Hawkins thanks to the teaser trailer, which ties into the events of series three when Joyce, Will, Jonathan and Eleven left the town.

Show producers Matt and Ross Duffer seemingly confirmed this when they told Entertainment Weekly that Season four would “open up in terms of allowing plotlines into areas outside Hawkins.”

We also know that Eleven appears to have lost her powers after defeating the Mind Flayer, while Jonathan and Nancy appear to have reconciled their relationship somewhat.

What we do know however, is that we cannot wait for season four to drop.