🔥Stranger Things 4 production shut down amid coronavirus pandemic🔥

Stranger Things 4 has stopped filming amid the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix has not announced when production will start again.Stranger Things 4 production has been postponed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.Netflix stopped filming on all of its shows and movies currently in production in the United States and Canada, according to a recent report from Entertainment Weekly.The shut down began on Friday, March 13, and it was scheduled to last for at least two weeks, according to the report. Based on what's happening around the country and world, it's unclear if the production stoppage will be extended.Stranger Things 4 had already started filming in the Atlanta area. The series was also going to begin filming in New Mexico in the near future.In the last few days, Netflix also stopped production on The Witcher season 2, which is filming in the UK.Fans around the world are obviously worried these delays could affect the Stranger Things 4 release date. As I've mentioned before, it's irresponsible to even speculate as to what these delays could mean because we don't know how this situation is going to play out.Prior to the production shut down, Stranger Things 4 was expected to film from early 2020 when production started in Lithuania and last through August. That's a pretty big production window for a show with only eight or nine episodes in each season.It's too early to tell how or if these delays affect the Stranger Things 4 release date. Once Netflix announces any news on the subject, we'll be sure to let you know.