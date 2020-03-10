🔥Stranger Things 4 production moves to New Mexico🔥

Stranger Things – Credit: Netflix Stranger Things 4 will film some scenes in New Mexico at Netflix’s new production hub. Production on season 4 has already started.Stranger Things is moving some of production for season 4 to New Mexico, according to a new report from Deadline.The news broke at Deadline’s Hot Spots: New Mexico conference when Netflix’s Patty Whitcher and Momita SenGupta announced that production was moving away from Atlanta for the first time for the series in the US.How much of the new season will be filmed there? According to Deadline, it’s a “significant portion” of Stranger Things 4 that will be filmed in New Mexico. And, that’s about as much information that was provided.There have been rumors and reports about some of the filming moving to New Mexico for months. Deadline confirmed that news with the recent report.We don’t know how long Stranger Things 4 will film in New Mexico or when production will begin there. According to TV Line, Stranger Things 4 production is scheduled to wrap in August 2020.It makes a lot of sense that Stranger Things would move production to New Mexico. Netflix has a huge production hub in the state, first of all. They might have more resources that the Atlanta productions don’t have with its relatively close proximity to Los Angeles and the heavy investment Netflix has made into the facilities.Deadline reported that Netflix is going to spend $1 billion in New Mexico in the next decade as part of the new deal for the production hub.We also Stranger Things 4 is going to feature a change of scenery. As mentioned, production already moved to Lithuania earlier this year, but this world is getting a lot bigger.Remember, at the end of Stranger Things 3, the Byers and Eleven left Hawkins. We expected they would move somewhere else in the midwest or even the southwestern United States. Filming in New Mexico would give the Byers’ new home a very different feel than the Hawkins we’ve come to know in the first three seasons.Could the Byers be moving to New Mexico? That’s a possibility!I’m guessing we’ll see some of the Russia scenes filmed in New Mexico, as well. With the facilities they have, I’m sure the set design team could come up with some seriously cool stuff, and that could be one of the reasons why they are filming there instead of in Atlanta.Stay tuned for more news about Stranger Things 4! We’ll let you know more about the new season as soon as we find out!