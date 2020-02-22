🔥Stranger Things 4: Priah Ferguson promoted to series regular🔥

Stranger Things 3 via Netflix Media Center Stranger Things has promoted Priah Ferguson to a series regular for season 4 of the series! What does this mean for Erica Sinclair?That’s right nerds, Erica Sinclair is here to stay! According to Variety, Priah Ferguson has been upgraded to a series regular for the upcoming season of Stranger Things.Ferguson captured fan’s hearts last season with her comedic role and upfront attitude as Erica Sinclair. We first saw her back in season 2 as she played Lucas Sinclair’s little sister. In season 3, she moved into more of a featured role and instantly became a fan favorite.In season 3, Erica Sinclair was a member of the Scoops Troop that also featured, Dustin, Steve and newcomer Robin. Together, they discovered that Russians were invading Hawkins in an underground warehouse directly under Starcourt Mall. Not only did they fight off and run from the Russians, they discovered they were trying to reopen the gate to the Upside Down.Despite having a pretty big role in season 3, Erica wasn’t what you would call a “main character,” necessarily. But with the information coming out that the series will up her role, you can expect that a lot of season 4 could revolve around her. Or, it could also just mean that going forward, Erica will be featured a lot more in seasons to come.At the end of season 3, during the heartbreaking letter that Hopper left Eleven, we saw that Dustin and Lucas hand-delivered a box full of goods that featured the Dungeons and Dragons game that Will, Mike, Dustin and Lucas would always play with.When I first saw this, I figured that this meant we would be seeing a lot more of Erica in seasons to come. But, the real question is, in what fashion?With this news coming out, the Duffer Brothers obviously have something planned for Erica in season 4. I’m not sure it will be with the Scoops Troop though. We could be getting Erica and her own group of friends as a separate storyline.Season 3 featured many different storylines and followed different groups of characters throughout the season. It eventually all came back around in episode eight of season 3, and that could be something that happens in season 4 if Erica were to have her own group of friends.In the end, I trust the Duffer brothers to write a great season and feature Erica in a way that will maximize her full character and potential. We can expect more news about season 4 of Stranger Things to continue to release.Any news about Stranger Things season 4, is great news! On Valentine’s day, we were all gifted with a teaser that showed that yes indeed, Hopper is still alive! We also know that filming just wrapped up in Lithuania and is set to begin in Atlanta in early March. We aren’t still aren’t 100 percent sure on an exact release date yet.One thing is for certain though. Erica Sinclair is here to stay! I mean, you can’t spell America without Erica.What would you like to see happen with Erica in season 4? Let us know in the comments below!