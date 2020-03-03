🔥Stranger Things 4: New behind-the-scenes video confirms cast🔥

STRANGER THINGS A new video from Stranger Things 4 teases the cast and gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the table read. Is this the best cast ever or what?Fans love when a cast has amazing chemistry on set. What contributes to that is how much they care about each other off-screen. After all, it’s easy to act like friends when you are all actually besties. This is one of the many reasons we simply adore the cast of Stranger Things!Netflix released a new video that features the cast excited to see each other again as they meet for the first Stranger Things 4 table read.Watching the video, we can’t help but grin ear-to-ear as we see the cast members laugh and hug each other. It’s a delight to see! But after the second watch, you begin to notice something else too: Many cast members are confirmed!Most notably, we see David Harbour, whose character Jim Hopper was officially confirmed to be alive in a teaser released a couple of weeks ago. In a set of clips and tweets, most of the cast reacted with surprise. Sure, they suspected Hopper was alive, but they claim to not have known for sure. In the table read video, we see everyone is happy Harbour is back.Watch the video below: We also see Caleb McLaughlin (who grants us access inside), Maya Hawke, Finn Wolfhard (who takes over the camera for a while), Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Millie Bobby Brown, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Winona Ryder, and several others.Guys, it looks like the gang’s all here!Deadline recently shared that Brett Gelman has been promoted to series regular. You remember Gelman as Murray Bauman, the journalist. Fans first meet him in season 2, and we saw more of him in season 3. Looks like he’ll play an even more important role come season 4.Now that production is officially underway, we can sit back and impatiently wait to learn a premiere date for Stranger Things 4. In the meantime, we can all speculate on what’s to come.