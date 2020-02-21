🔥Stranger Things 4: Netflix shares video tribute to Hopper🔥

Stranger Things – Credit: Netflix Stranger Things and Netflix shared tribute video dedicated to the one and only Hopper, played by David Harbour. Your favorite Hopper moment is definitely in this video.If you can’t get enough of Hopper, you’re not alone. Only a few days after announcing Hopper is the American in Russia and confirming he is still alive, Netflix and Stranger Things shared a tribute video with all of our favorite Hopper scenes, sayings and more!Hopper is a part of so many great moments in Stranger Things. I love the Hopper dance from Stranger Things 2, and it’s probably Hopper’s most meme-able moment. My favorite Hopper moment has to be the coffee and contemplation quote from season 1. It showed us so much about Hopper’s psyche at the time.That moment is closely followed by Hopper singing “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim” in season 3 after giving Mike a piece of his mind. It’s wonderful!What’s your favorite Hopper moment? I bet you’ll see it in the video!Check out the video below!Stranger Things 4 is currently in production. According to reports, they’ve finished filming in Lithuania, which was where they were filming the Russia scenes with David Harbour. Production, now, moves back to the United States. We don’t know when or where season 4 will be filmed. The first three seasons took place in and around Atlanta, so I think it’s safe to assume that will be the case for the fourth season, as well.It will be very interesting to see how the story moves forward for the new season. We still don’t know when season 4 will be set or when it will be released. Those things seem to go hand in hand, so it will be interesting to watch those developments.This is the first time Hopper has been away from the rest of the main characters in the series. In the first three seasons, Hopper was always right in the thick of the action. Now, it seems he’ll need some help to make it back stateside, where there is something bad happening in the new season.The Duffer brothers shared that while Hopper is in Russia an old power is being awakened, basically, and it will connect the dots throughout the series so far, according to IndieWire. That will be really interesting to see what that is. To me, it feels like the series has been building toward this season for a long time. I can’t wait to see what secrets and big moments they have in store for us.Stay tuned for more news about the Stranger Things 4 release date.