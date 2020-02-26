🔥Stranger Things 4: How did Hopper survive?🔥

Stranger Things – Credit: Netflix Hopper is alive, although not very well. How did he survive the blast in the Stranger Things 3 finale? We have a few theories!Hopper is alive! Netflix and Stranger Things confirmed that information in a short teaser trailer announcing the start of Stranger Things 4 production.While it’s great that Hop Daddy alive, I’m sure we all still have a lot of questions about HOW Hopper survived the explosion that melted those Russians in the Stranger Things 3 finale.There have been theories floating around online since the Stranger Things 3 finale, and now, it’s time to take a look at how Hopper actually survived.From everything I’ve read online, I think there are two theories about Hopper’s survival that are a lot more likely than any of the others.The LadderWay back when Stranger Things 3 premiered, a fan quickly noticed there was a ladder at the end of the platform with the big laser machine thing that was keeping the Upside Down open. Most likely, Hopper spotted the ladder and was able to climb down just far enough before Joyce turned that key and caused the explosion.To me, this seems like a very likely scenario. The ladder was obviously there for a reason. The base continued down into the chasm, and it makes sense that Hopper could have escaped via that ladder.There’s one problem here, though. Why didn’t Hopper just climb back up after the explosion and find his way back to Joyce and Murray and then climb back up?Maybe, the Russians were at the bottom and cornered him? I don’t know about that.Hopper not climbing back up immediately is the only thing that makes me think that this next theory is more likely than the ladder theory.Hopper jumped or fellIf Hopper knew that the machine was going to explode, would he jump off the ledge? Probably! Wouldn’t you?We don’t know how far it was to the lower levels, but if it was far, Hopper could have been injured and unable to climb back up the ladder to make it back to Joyce and Murray.If the Russians had an entrance to the base at the Starcourt, there are obviously other entrances around Hawkins or even beyond. I’m guessing that’s where they all fled to before Dr. Owens and the military arrived.If they found Hopper injured or unconscious, they’d probably take him hostage, and that’s what I’m guessing happened.Hopper probably jumped or fell off the ledge and injured himself in the fall. Then, the fleeing Russians saw him and took him with them all the way back to Russia.I’ve seen a few theories about Hopper getting knocked off the ledge by the force of the explosion, but I don’t think that’s very likely. We saw what that did to the Russians. If that wave hit Hopper, he would be mush.There are also theories that Hopper, somehow, made it into the Upside Down and then was captured by the Russians. I think that’s unlikely for a variety of reasons, but there’s no way Hopper could have made it inside that small opening. It was so far away from the platform.That’s my best theory about Hopper. How do you think he survived?I’m sure we’ll find out exactly how it all happened in Stranger Things 4. Stay tuned for more news about the new season of Stranger Things!