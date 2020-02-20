🔥Stranger Things 4 has finished filming in Lithuania🔥

Stranger Things – Credit: Netflix Stranger Things 4 has wrapped production in Lithuania where they were filming scenes Hopper/The American scenes with David Harbour.Stranger Things 4 has officially finished filming in Lithuania, according to a report from MovieWeb.Last week, Netflix announced filming had started in Lithuania in a new teaser trailer. The clip also confirmed Hopper’s fate. He is the American, and he’s stuck in Russia.At the time of the release, we learned Shawn Levy, the director and executive producer of Stranger Things, started filming scenes for Stranger Things 4 over in Europe.Now, filming moves back to the United States, according to the report. We don’t know when that will happen. It’s clear they have not started production with most of the cast. Based on the social media activity of the main cast, they have not started filming yet.We’re expecting production to start on Stranger Things 4 in the US very soon. Expect Netflix to share another video of the table read or something like that to announce the start of production on this continent.Predicting what will happen in Stranger Things 4 is tricky. It’s one of the few shows we have no idea where the story is going after the previous season. In addition to not knowing what the new season will be about, we don’t even know when the season will be set. That’s one of the best parts of Stranger Things. There’s so much room to speculate about the season and the release date.There are many who think we’re getting a Thanksgiving/Christmas season in Stranger Things 4. I’m a little more pessimistic about that, considering how long it takes to film, edit and promote the new seasons of this series. If production wraps in August 2020, like TV Line reported, there’s a chance that could happen.There are others who think we’re looking at a spring 2021 release, which means the fourth season would likely focus on the spring of 1986 in Hawkins and beyond. Netflix likes to release new seasons of Stranger Things around the time of year that’s shown in the series. For example, season 2 was released at Halloween, and it was set during Halloween 1984. The third season was released Fourth of July weekend, and we saw our favorite characters celebrating the holiday weekend by trying to stop the Mind Flayer again and the Russians.The Stranger Things 4 release date will likely give us some indication about when the events of the season will take place.We’ll let you know more about Stranger Things 4 and the release date when we find out!