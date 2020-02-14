🔥Stranger Things 4: Game of Thrones actor Tom Wlaschiha joins cast🔥

VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 04: Tom Wlaschiha walks the red carpet ahead of the “Lan Xin Da Ju Yuan” (Saturday Fiction) screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 04, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) Stranger Things has added Tom Wlaschiha, who appeared in Game of Thrones, for the fourth season of the Netflix original series!It’s been a great day, thanks to Netflix and Stranger Things! On Valentine’s Day, Netflix shared the first look, a teaser trailer, at Stranger Things 4 and confirmed Hopper’s survival. We don’t know how Hop Daddy is alive, but do we really care?In the teaser, we see Hopper working at a Russian prison camp. In the snow and ice, they are building what looks to be a train track. In the clip, we also get a look at a bunch of Russian soldiers, and one of them looked quite familiar to fans of Game of Thrones.The Stranger Things writers confirmed that former Game of Thrones actor Tom Wlaschiha has been cast in season 4. We don’t know what role Wlaschiha is playing yet and how his character factors into the larger story, but he is playing what appears to be a Russian guard.Check out Wlaschiha in the clip below. Blink and you might miss it!In Game of Thrones, Wlaschiha played Jaqen H’ghar. He didn’t appear in each season, just the second season, where he meets Arya, and then again in the fifth and sixth seasons, when Arya is training to become an assassin of sorts.I’m really hoping Wlaschiha’s character plays the bad guy role. He is the thorn in Hopper’s side, and he’s the main one Hopper has to beat to get out of this prison. Or, I really want to see Wlaschiha play an ally of Hopper’s someone who can help him escape this prison.I have no idea how prominent Wlaschiha’s role will be in the new season, but his casting is notable, considering how big of a role he played in Game of Thrones, the only show bigger than Stranger Things in the last few years.Stranger Things 4 is currently in production, as you can see, which means we’ll probably start learning about other big castings in the very near future.Stay tuned for more news about Stranger Things 4!