🔥Stranger Things 4: Brett Gelman is now series regular🔥

Stranger Things – Credit: Netflix Stranger Things has promoted Brett Gelman to a series regular for season 4! Let’s take a dive into what this means for Murray Bauman.Yoo-hoo! That’s right; Murray Bauman is here to help solve more problems in or out of Hawkins, Indiana. According to Deadline, Brett Gelman has been upped to a series regular for Stranger Things 4.Recently, Priah Ferguson, who plays Erica Sinclair in the series, was also promoted to a series regular for Stranger Things 4, and Gelman now joins her and the rest of the main cast.Gelman has been on a roll lately with not only Stranger Things but the success of Amazon’s Fleabag. Fleabag has dominated award shows including wins at the Emmys, Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice awards.For those of you who need a reminder, Gelman plays a journalist by the name of Murray Bauman in Stranger Things. We were first introduced to Murray in season 2 when he confronted Hopper at the Hawkins police station about the possibility of Russian Spies in Hawkins.Season 3 is really where Gelman shined in his role and captured the heart of the fans. Once Hopper and Joyce captured Alexei, they knew of only one person that spoke Russian and that was Murray Bauman.Murray became a member of that crew and the friendship that he formed with Alexei in just a short amount of time made it that much more difficult to see the death of Alexei when he was murdered by the evil Russian.As mentioned before, Murray was a vital piece in taking down the Russians and closing the gate to the Upside Down. But what does this mean for him? What’s next?The mind of Murray Bauman is an interesting one. It seems it is always running at 1,000 mph with conspiracy theories. But then again as crazy as his Russian spy assumption was in season 2, season 3 turned out to prove he was right in a sense.Season 3 left us with many cliffhangers for pretty much everybody involved in the series except for Murray, so it is hard to guess what exactly will happen for him in season 4.One thing that I can see happening is Joyce teaming up with Murray to help rescue Hopper from the Russian prison. Murray would obviously be a huge help for Joyce with not only his knowledge but his ability to speak Russian. Remember that voice mail he left for Joyce?Tuesday was a day full of Stranger Things!On top of the Brett Gelman news, the Netflix original series dropped a table read teaser for season 4 giving us a behind the scenes look at the cast and crew for the upcoming season.What are you most looking forward to with Murray Bauman? Let us know in the comments below!Stay tuned for more updates on Stranger Things 4.