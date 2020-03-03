🔥Stranger Things 4 announces filming has started with new table read teaser🔥

Stranger Things – Credit: Netflix Stranger Things 4 has officially kicked off production in Atlanta as Netflix dropped a teaser from the season 4 table read on Tuesday.The gang is finally back together! Netflix announced Tuesday in a teaser video, that production for season 4 of Stranger Things is officially underway. At least in Atlanta.Stranger Things 4 has already filmed some scenes in Lithuania. We knew going into season 4 that there would be some time spent in a Russian prison and that’s exactly what happened this past month or so.Netflix dropped a huge teaser for us all on Valentine’s Day. They kicked off season 4 strong as the teaser finally informed us that Hopper is indeed alive.A week before the teaser dropped, a few rumors were floating around the internet that David Harbour was seen filming in Lithuania, and this immediately made me think that Netflix and the Duffer brothers were going to drop the news as soon as possible. With a storyline like that, the last thing you want is to let somebody on the internet ruin the announcement.With filming done in Lithuania, the fun picks back up in Atlanta with the entire cast back on board to start filming for season 4.Watch the new Stranger Things 4 table read teaser below!Just like the first 3 seasons, it’s expected that the cast and crew will be filming the majority of season 4 in the Atlanta area, according to reports.In the table read teaser, we see that the whole cast and crew are back together again! It kicks off with Caleb McLaughlin, aka Lucas Sinclair, inviting us all into the building for a look at the cast and crew at the official table read.One thing that stuck out to me in the teaser was just how big the cast and crew are now. They’ve lined up the table read in rows instead of the normal square made table read that most TV series use.Although it’s great news that season 4 is filming, it will be a while before we can stream it on Netflix. We don’t know the exact release date yet, but based on past seasons and timelines, filming would officially wrap in August, September, or October at the latest. Then, we have to add a couple of months for post-production and promotional tours, as well.Some believe that we could get a Christmas release for season 4 of Stranger Things, but that seems highly unlikely based on the timeline. Although we want to see the new season as soon as possible, we don’t want a rushed season and I know the Duffer brothers won’t do that. it’s looking more and more like a 2021 release date. Maybe Valentine’s day, St. Patrick’s day or an Easter release.We will have to wait and see but the good news is, is that the entire cast and crew are now back together filming for Stranger Things 4.Stay tuned for more updates on Stranger Things 4!