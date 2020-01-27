🔥Stranger broke into child’s bedroom ‘after pedophile set up sex profile in her name’🔥

A stranger broke into a 13 year-old girl’s bedroom after a pedophile created a fake dating profile in her name and invited him over, cops say.

Jordan David Raper, 18, allegedly set up a profile on dating app Pure using the profile name ‘Uncertain slut’, complete with photos of the unsuspecting child.

Raper, a McDonald’s worker from Hartselle in Alabama, is then said to have posed as the girl before chatting with the man and telling him ‘I wanna be raped.’

He is then said to have given the man the child’s real address, before telling him to climb in her bedroom window.

The man did just that, it is alleged, with his sudden appearance prompting a burglary 911 call to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in October last year.

Deputies arrived at the scene and apprehended the man, who told them he’d responded to an invite ‘to meet up for sexual intercourse.’

Sheriff Mike Swafford said the man had not been charged because he had been ‘duped,’ and said that his name would not be released.

A week before the man broke into her home, the girl received Snapchat photos of male private parts.

Sheriff’s investigators subpoenaed Snapchat data and discovered Raper’s email address had been used to set up the Snapchat account that sent those nudes.

The IP address used to set up the account was linked to a computer in his home, Decatur Daily reported.

Raper has since been charged with traveling to meet a child for sex, a class A felony punishable by up to life in prison.

He has also been accused of transmitting obscene material to a child by computer, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years, and is free on $20,000 bond.

Raper’s connection to his victim and motive for the alleged set-up have not been outlined by investigators.