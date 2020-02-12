🔥Stranded Cruise Ship Passengers Offered Free Porn🔥

With the Coronavirus outbreak putting governments and travelers on high alert, the restrictions, business closures and quarantines that have come about as a result of this crisis have led to various acts of caution in entertainment. But the wildest option has just landed in the news, as porn cam site CamSoda is offering those stuck on both quarantined vessels from Princess Cruises free access to their live feeds.

As an estimated 7,300 passengers are sitting docked outside of China and Hong Kong, in a campaign to identify potential carriers of the virus, there’s a lot of time to kill during such a wait. That being said, this new offer isn’t as simple as just logging onto the internet and requesting, “One free unlimited porn stream, please.”

Unlike most cruise benefits, this CamSoda offer comes with some strings attached, as well as a little bit of leg work. As described in Fox Business’ coverage on the offer, passengers who want to cash in this offer will be awarded 1,000 free tokens on CamSoda currency, which can be exchanged for access. That is, of course, after any potential recipients provide their travel documentation to the company to prove that they’re one of the many inconvenienced in this particular scenario.

It’s an idea so brilliant, you have to wonder how PornHub hadn’t beat CamSoda to the punch with something similar or better. Seeing as the competing porn streaming business has been pretty good with keeping its name in the news, be it through interactions with stars like Kumail Nanjiani or winning awards with groundbreaking films from talent like director Bella Thorne. This feels like something it should have already been on top of… figuratively speaking.

CamSoda has latched onto an idea that has a pretty good opportunity at boosting its profile with the public, though with the unscripted nature of live porn coming to the forefront with such a push, anything could happen with this new potential fanbase watching intently. So fingers crossed nothing horrific happens, like that time a CamSoda model was bitten by a shark during a particularly fateful shoot.

The CoronaVirus has curtailed the entertainment industry as of late in China, what with mass theater closures causing many films to cancel premieres and release windows that were established prior to the outbreak. So even if this particular brand of entertainment isn’t accessible to all audiences, it’s at least nice to know that someone is giving back to those who are in need of some serious entertainment in these troubling times.

Not to mention, it certainly beats the option of watching Contagion again, despite the film finding a resurgence in online rentals in the wake of this recent health scare. Though if you happen to be one of those passengers stuck in port and porn isn’t your thing, might we recommend some alternative streaming options to help pass the time? In either case, we send our best wishes and hopes for a speedy return home to all affected by the Coronavirus crisis.