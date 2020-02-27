straight-up

Movie Details & Credits

Strand Releasing |

Release Date:
February 28, 2020

| Not Rated

Starring:

Betsy Brandt, Brendan Scannell, Dana Drori, Hillary Anne Matthews, James Scully, Joshua Diaz, Katie Findlay, Ken Kirby, Laura Ortiz, Logan Huffman, Randall Park, Tracie Thoms

Summary:

Todd is a hyper-articulate, obsessive compulsive gay twentysomething whose fear of dying alone leads him to a baffling conclusion: he might not be gay after all. When he meets Rory, a whip-smart struggling actress with her own set of insecurities, the two forge a relationship that’s all talk and no sex.

Director:
James Sweeney

Genre(s):

Comedy, Romance

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:
95 min

