🔥Straight Up🔥
Movie Details & Credits
Strand Releasing |
Release Date:
February 28, 2020
| Not Rated
Starring:
Betsy Brandt, Brendan Scannell, Dana Drori, Hillary Anne Matthews, James Scully, Joshua Diaz, Katie Findlay, Ken Kirby, Laura Ortiz, Logan Huffman, Randall Park, Tracie Thoms
Summary:
Todd is a hyper-articulate, obsessive compulsive gay twentysomething whose fear of dying alone leads him to a baffling conclusion: he might not be gay after all. When he meets Rory, a whip-smart struggling actress with her own set of insecurities, the two forge a relationship that’s all talk and no sex.
Director:
James Sweeney
Genre(s):
Comedy, Romance
Rating:
Not Rated
Runtime:
95 min
