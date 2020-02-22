Story of the Year performing ‘Page Avenue,’ ‘Black Swan’ albums in their entirety at Delmar Hall

Story of the YearCourtesy of the artist

Story of the Year is celebrating the fact its debut “Page Avenue” album, released in 2003, finally selling over a million copies with a show at Delmar Hall on May 2. The band will perform the album in its entirety.On the night before, May, 1, Story of the Year will perform its 2008 album “Black Swan” in its entirety.Both shows are at 8 p.m.Tickets for both shows are $26 at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.Get more information at delmarhall.com.

