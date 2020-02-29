Story of the Year adds a show at Red Flag to its celebration of ‘Page Avenue’

Story of the YearCourtesy of the artist

Story of the Year has added a new concert date to its celebration of its debut album “Page Avenue.” The new show will take place Red Flag (the venue rebranding of Fubar) on 8 p.m. April 30.The album will be performed in its entirety along with select songs from “In the Wake of Determination.”Fivefold and City of Parks are also on the bill.Tickets are $25. Tickets are at etix.com.Red Flag’s opening date is pending.Story of the Year is also celebrating “Page Avenue” May 2 at Delmar Hall and “The Black Swan” May 1. Click here for more information.

Story of the Year is celebrating the fact its debut album “Page Avenue” just crossed the platinum sales benchmark (1,000,000 in sales/streams).

