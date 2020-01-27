🔥Story of Bangor stroke survivor inspires star to back charity’s work🔥







Charlie Lawson at the top of the Europa Hotel Carla Thompson

The experience of a Bangor stroke survivor has prompted actor Charlie Lawson to pledge his support to the Stroke Association.

The Corrie star, who had a mini-stroke in 2018, was unable to recount his ordeal without becoming upset for a number of months after he became unwell.

At the time, he was completely unaware of the psychological effects of stroke and was immediately struck by Carla Thompson’s account of life after stroke.

The mum-of-three had a stroke at 28 and suffered further heartache after she lost her dad to a stroke three years later.

Carla was with her dad Glenn when he suffered a catastrophic stroke last April and never regained consciousness.

She subsequently took part in a Stroke Association campaign to raise awareness of the psychological impact of stroke, which Charlie happened to come across on social media.

The television personality explained: “I knew nothing about stroke before I had my mini-stroke and I really had no idea what was happening to me afterwards.

“I became very emotional and when I saw Carla tell her story, I just knew I had to meet her so I got in touch with the Stroke Association.

“The charity does a lot of great work and I’m keen to help them in whatever way possible.”

Charlie (59) is urging as many people as possible to sign up to the Stroke Association’s annual Resolution Run.

The popular fundraiser, which will see runners complete either at five or 10km route, takes place at Queen’s Sport in south Belfast on February 23.

Charlie continued: “Strokes, they can come upon you with no warning and can devastate your life.

“They’re awful things and they’re not spoken about as most people think strokes only happen to older people.

“I now know that they can happen to anyone. I’m absolutely fine now – 100% fit and well, but I was lucky.

“I’m proud to support the Stroke Association’s Resolution Run this year and encourage you to visit their website and register to take part or support in whatever way you can.

“Join me, join the resolution and help the Stroke Association support people to rebuild their lives after stroke.”

Paul Montgomery, fundraising manager at the Stroke Association, said: “We’re really grateful to Charlie for supporting this year’s Resolution Run and encouraging people from across Northern Ireland to join in and raise funds for the Stroke Association.”

l To find out more visit www.resolutionrun.org.uk

