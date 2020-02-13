🔥Stormzy postpones Asia tour dates over coronavirus fears🔥

Stormzy has confirmed that he will postpone planned tour dates in Asia due to fears over the coronavirus.

“I was seriously looking forward to bringing the #HITH World tour to Asia and playing some epic sold out shows but due to the ongoing health and travel concerns surrounding the Coronavirus, I’m regrettably having to reschedule this leg of the tour,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Information regarding the rescheduled dates will follow in due course.

“Please contact your local ticket vendor for any further queries. I promise I’ll be back.”

The rapper had been due to perform in Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, China and South Korea in March.

