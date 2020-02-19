🔥Stormzy makes triumphant return to the Brit Awards stage with mash-up performance🔥

Stormzy made a triumphant return to the Brit Awards on Tuesday night, delivering a rousing medley of his hits and bringing out a number of special guests.

Stormzy performed a medley of Don’t Forget to Breathe, Do Better, Wiley Flow, Own It and Rainfall, accompanied on stage by a choir and a squad of high-energy dancers.

Burna Boy, who was nominated for Best International Male Artist, joined and performed some bars of his song Anybody during the medley, while Tiana Major9 joined for Rainfall.

As they performed the final song, rain fell onto the stage, which was packed to the brim with his fellow performers and backup dancers.

(Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Stormzy’s performance won praise on social media, with one user calling it “nothing we’ve seen before”.

“You can see in this man’s eyes and body language how happy he is. the purest of smiles. well done stormzy,” wrote one user.

Stormzy’s huge performance followed his win for Best Male Artist at the Brits – the second time in three years he has taken home the award.

The grime star dedicated his award to the women in his team.

“To be the best male, I have got the most incredible females in my team.

“You lot are the greatest, the best male is nothing without the best females. I love you guys. To every single person who supported me, I love you. Thank you guys.”

Stormzy’s last album Gang Signs and Prayer won Album of the Year in 2018. He was also nominated tonight for Song of the Year (for Vossi Bop) and Album of the Year (for Heavy is the Head).